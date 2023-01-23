ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Brooks & Dunn bringing 'Reboot 2023 Tour' to Buffalo's KeyBank Center

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Country music duo Brooks & Dunn announced Monday that the "Reboot 2023 Tour" will stop at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on May 13.

The tour will feature special guest Scotty McCreery and will stop in 17 cities beginning May 4 in Kansas City, MO, and will wrap up on June 17 in Greensboro, NC.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave …can’t wait!!”
- Kix Brooks
“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends.…annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”
- Ronnie Dunn

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. You can find more information here .

