Harry Styles Spotted Hugging Mystery Woman In London 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split: Photos

By Eric Todisco
 2 days ago

Does Harry Styles have a new girlfriend? The 28-year-old “Watermelon Sugar” singer was photographed hugging a brunette woman outside the Chiltern Firehouse in London on January 20, two months after his split from Olivia Wilde, 38. Harry’s possible new flame has been identified as Sofia Krunic, who works as head of events at the Chiltern, according to Daily Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiA6u_0kOCFKAu00
Harry Styles (Photo: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA)

In the photos, Harry wrapped one arm around Sofia as they hugged goodbye and went their separate ways. The former One Direction member wore a black North Face jacket over a grey hoodie and a black scarf. Harry also carried a white bag over his shoulder and rocked a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Sofia wore a black jacket and let her wavy brunette hair down.

Harry’s outing with Sofia has fueled speculation that the pop star has completely moved on from his relationship with Olivia. The former couple broke up just before the holidays, after almost two years of dating. Harry and Olivia fell in love on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 but they never confirmed their relationship, which was subject to major media attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8UHB_0kOCFKAu00
Harry Styles and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde (Photo: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com)

Harry and Olivia supposedly broke up because of the British superstar’s busy schedule with the upcoming European leg of his tour. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned from a source close to Harry that he was having a hard time admitting that he and Olivia were done.

“Harry will not say that they have broken up — just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” the insider divulged. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” they added.

Olivia wasn’t Harry’s first famous girlfriend. He memorably dated Taylor Swift and then Kendall Jenner, among others, while he was a rising star. Now we want to know if Sofia is the latest lucky girl that gets to call Harry her boyfriend!

