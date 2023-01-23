Read full article on original website
Gasparilla Prep: All that goes into answering 911 calls
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla Pirate Fest is a rite of passage experience for the Tampa Bay area. And if you've never witnessed the pirate invasion, we've got a full breakdown of everything you need to know to have a fun weekend. You can check out a full schedule of...
Celebrating Gasparilla 2023? Cross Bay Ferry to not provide service
TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone planning on traveling to downtown Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, keep in mind that the Cross Bay Ferry isn't a transportation option this year. In a message on the Cross Bay Ferry website, officials explain the boat will not be able to...
PHOTOS: Hundreds of pirates invade city of Tampa during Gasparilla
Hundreds of pirates invaded the city of Tampa Saturday during the Gasparilla Invasion.
fox13news.com
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
Blimey! Just like that the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival is over. Hundreds of scallywags took to the streets of Tampa to catch their share of the bounty.
Police: 13-year-old hit, killed by motorcyle while crossing street in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 13-year-old was hit and killed by a motorcycle while crossing the street in St. Petersburg early Sunday morning, according to the police. The motorcycle was going southbound on 28th Street North around 12:35 a.m. when it hit the boy near 110th Avenue North, St. Petersburg police said in a statement.
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard exit
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Gasparilla a longtime family affair for YMKG King Richard Chapman
Chapman serves as the King for Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla this year. His family has been a part of the fun for decades.
Gasparilla spotlight: The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’Yago, their knight parade and community impact
TAMPA, Fla. — The biggest draw to Gasparilla is the iconic parade. Staged as a pirate invasion along Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard, hundreds of thousands come here to be a part of it. The people on the floats are primarily members or friends of people who are part of...
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Three Tampa Bay restaurants make Yelp’s ‘100 Places to Eat in 2023’ list
From brunch to yakitori—Yelpers love these popular Tampa Bay concepts.
10NEWS
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Battled Tampa Fire Late Saturday Night
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled a fire at 5809 N 50th Street in Tampa late Saturday night. Calls came into the dispatch center at around 11:30 Friday night from individuals reporting smoke and flames coming from storage units at this location. “Engine
fox13news.com
Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper found not guilty of double murder in recording studio
TAMPA, Fla. - The fate of a Tampa rapper charged with two first-degree murders and burglary was only in the hands of a jury for a few hours Friday before they came to a decision. Billy Adams was accused of killing two men at a home recording studio in Lutz...
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
tampamagazines.com
A Golden Named Kevin: This Tampa Dog Is A Social Media Sensation
An adorable Tampa dog has become a social media sensation thanks to his doting owner. Elysse Gorney had moved from Orlando to Tampa for her first law firm job and had been living here for a year when she decided to get Kevin, a golden retriever puppy who has become better known as @agoldennamedkevin.
Bead free Bay urged ahead of Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is two days out from its biggest party of the year: Gasparilla. While law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep the event safe, they and other environmental groups are also getting ready for the aftermath: the clean-up. Piles of beads must be...
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
