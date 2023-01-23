Read full article on original website
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
SEC men's basketball power rankings: Auburn at two
Who are your top five SEC teams right now?
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in updated AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up five spots to No. 4 in Monday's AP Poll coming off back-to-back road wins last week. The Vols beat Mississippi State 70-59 in Starkville on Tuesday night before beating LSU 77-56 in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Three different SEC schools are ranked. In addition to...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over LSU
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their second consecutive win as they knocked off the LSU Tigers, 60-40, inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs improved to 14-6 on the year and 3-5 in SEC play after handing the Tigers their seventh straight loss. It was a lighter crowd...
Tennessee basketball projected as one of top seeds in NCAA Tournament
ESPN's Joe Lunardi bumped Tennessee to a one-seed in his latest bracketology he published on Tuesday morning after the Vols handled business last week and saw chaos ensue around them. The Vols are joined on the one-line by Purdue, Alabama and Houston. "All we know for sure in terms of...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Nine SEC Teams in National Softball Preseason Rankings
The Southeastern Conference leads the 2023 Preseason ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 Poll with nine teams, including three teams in the top 10
How to Watch: Georgia vs. No. 4 Tennessee basketball
No. 4 Tennessee basketball (16-3, 6-1 SEC) returns home from sweeping a two-game road trip to welcome the Georgia Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3 SEC) to Knoxville. Tipoff inside of Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET. Dave Neal (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analyst) will have the call on the SEC...
CBS Sports
How to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: Mississippi State 12-7; Alabama 17-2 The #2 Alabama Crimson Tide will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Bama and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
Florida quality control assistant leaves for on-field role at SEC school
One sign of a successful program is when your assistant coaches and staff get poached for bigger roles elsewhere. That seems to have happened to Billy Napier this week when quality control assistant Deron Wilson left his role in Gainesville for an on-field position at Arkansas. Wilson will serve as...
