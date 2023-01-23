Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
UPDATE: MHPS special meeting moved to Dunbar Auditorium
The location of the special meeting held by the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education on Monday evening at 6 has been moved from the high school cafeteria to Dunbar Auditorium. The start time has not change.
whiterivernow.com
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
KTLO
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday
The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
KTLO
MH School District to run snow routes Thursday; most area schools to be closed
The Mountain Home School District announced classes will be in session on Thursday. The buses will be running snow routes. In his announcement, Superintendent Dr. Jake Long says he understands the local “schools are a warm place with food that could be a blessing to many” while several residences remain without power. Dr. Long says it might also “create anxiety for some due to having to get dressed and ready without the normal sanitary procedures.” School officials are encouraging families to make the best decisions for their children, but bathrooms, showers and locker rooms will be made available for any student requesting their use. Dr. Long says, “We plan to have warm buildings, warm meals and warm hearts.
KTLO
MHPS to hold special meeting to revisit millage measure
On Monday, January 30, the Mountain Home Public School Board of Education will host a special meeting to discuss the potential of placing another millage increase measure on the ballot in 2023. The millage would go towards addressing the facility needs at the high school. Mountain Home Superintendent Dr. Jake...
KTLO
George H. Carrier, 90, Mountain Home (Kirby)
George H Carrier, 90, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. George was born on August 22, 1932, in Ottawa, Illinois, to Peter and Marie Neihaus Carrier. George served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He married Mary Sorce on May 5, 1972 in Ottawa, Illinois. He was a maintenance man for all of his working years. He enjoyed boating and fishing for trout. He was a member of the American Legion Post #33 in Ottawa, Illinois, and a life member of the Hoevel-Barnett V.F.W. Post #1341 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
KTLO
Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Frances Dwyer died Monday at Somerset Senior Living.
KTLO
Leta Snow, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Leta Snow of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Leta Snow died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Kenneth Leon Looney, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old Kenneth Leon Looney of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Kenneth Leon Looney died Tuesday at his home.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
KTLO
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Wilma Louise Bolding, 84, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her home. Wilma was born on February 20, 1938, in Flippin, Arkansas, to Jewell and Helen Williams Ott. She graduated from the Flippin High School. She married Robert Marvin Bolding on November 24, 1956 in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KTLO
Gerald Terry, 68, Fox (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Gerald Terry of Fox are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Gerald Terry died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring Schools receive report of student violence Wednesday
Wednesday evening, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Mammoth Spring School officials a student threatened violence against staff and other students. In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith, school officials notified the Arkansas State Police then the Mammoth Spring Police Department of the situation.
KTLO
Streets in Mountain Home ready for winter weather
With a winter storm approaching the Twin Lakes area, KTLO’s Heather Loftis spoke with Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams to discuss how the city’s roads are prepared.
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
KTLO
Traffic signal in Gassville restored
The traffic signal located in Gassville has been restored. Gassville Mayor Jeff Braim says the light at the intersection with U.S. Highway 62/412 and Arkansas Highway 126 resumed operation after 6 Wednesday evening. The signal had been out of service following Tuesday night’s snowfall.
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
Comments / 0