Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Zacks.com

What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?

PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
Zacks.com

Ally Financial (ALLY) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Cost Hike

ALLY - Free Report) gained 20% following its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. However, the bottom line reflects a decline of 46.5% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1. Results were...
Zacks.com

NextEra Energy (NEE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
msn.com

Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
Motley Fool

Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Tumbling Today

NextEra's revenue and guidance fell short of analysts' expectations. It also extended its growth outlook for another year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com

3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?

STM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings...
Zacks.com

Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y

DHR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.87 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was $2.40. The bottom line increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter, primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of...
Zacks.com

General Dynamics' (GD) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y

GD - Free Report) reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 by 1.4%. Quarterly earnings increased 5.6% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2022, the company reported earnings of $12.19 per share, which came in...
NASDAQ

Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

FCF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.36%. A...

