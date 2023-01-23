Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
AT&T Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Dividend Support
"We met or surpassed all of our profitability targets for the year all while investing at record levels," said CEO John Stankey.
Zacks.com
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
Zacks.com
Ally Financial (ALLY) Up on Q4 Earnings Beat Despite Cost Hike
ALLY - Free Report) gained 20% following its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. However, the bottom line reflects a decline of 46.5% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1. Results were...
Zacks.com
NextEra Energy (NEE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 2%. The bottom line was also up 24.4% from the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year improvement was due to the solid performance of Florida Power & Light Company.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
3 Outstanding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever
For years, these businesses have impressed investors with their ability to raise quarterly dividend payouts.
5 reasons why stock market valuations are poised for a rebound in 2023, according to Raymond James
The S&P 500's 42% decline in its price-to-earnings multiple is the greatest drop in nearly 50 years, according to Raymond James. The investment firm said falling interest rates and moderating inflation will help drive a rebound in valuation multiples this year. These are five reasons why valuations are poised for...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
msn.com
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
The start of the year is a good time to add to your existing portfolio or start new positions. An excellent source to look for ideas is among the Dogs of the Dow. These stocks are the highest-yielding ones in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) at the end of the preceding year.
Motley Fool
Why NextEra Energy Stock Is Tumbling Today
NextEra's revenue and guidance fell short of analysts' expectations. It also extended its growth outlook for another year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Credit Suisse Expects Xerox To Benefit From Backlog In Q4; Predicts Minimal Opportunity In 2023
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Xerox Holdings Corp XRX with a price target of $10. The company is scheduled to report 4Q22 results before the market on Jan. 26, 2023. The analyst believes Xerox was able to reduce some of its backlog...
Zacks.com
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?
STM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings...
Zacks.com
Danaher (DHR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Increase Y/Y
DHR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.87 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46. Our estimate for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings was $2.40. The bottom line increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter, primarily on sales growth. Danaher’s net sales of...
Zacks.com
General Dynamics' (GD) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y
GD - Free Report) reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 by 1.4%. Quarterly earnings increased 5.6% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter. For full-year 2022, the company reported earnings of $12.19 per share, which came in...
NASDAQ
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FCF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.36%. A...
Comments / 0