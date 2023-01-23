ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

Dividend-focused investors will love that Coca-Cola has increased its annual cash payout for 60 consecutive years. Investors looking for a great deal should check out Bank of America's bargain-priced shares. Both stocks are likely to deliver strong long-term returns for their shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Zacks.com

3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Motley Fool

5 Exceptional Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

They also have exceptional track records of growing their payouts. That combination could enable this group to produce attractive total returns in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com

3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration

Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Zacks.com

Semiconductor ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q4 Earnings

SOXQ - Free Report) , iShares Semiconductor ETF (. SOXX - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (. SMH - Free Report) and First Trust NASDAQ Semiconductor ETF (. FTXL - Free Report) have gained 25.7%, 26.3%, 29.2% and 23.3%, respectively, over the past three months. The strong trend is likely to continue in the weeks ahead as the Q4 earnings season picks up pace. Texas Instruments (
Benzinga

Stocks Make a Quiet Move Upward Ahead of Thursday's GDP, 'Pause' Talk

(Monday Market Open) This week and next could go a long way toward determining how the current quarter plays out on Wall Street. Between now and February 4, we’ll receive earnings reports from close to half of S&P 500® companies, including 90 this seek. There’s a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting next week and a first look at Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this Thursday. It’s a lot to digest, but afterward, investors should have a much better idea of the state of the economy and what the Federal Reserve could have in mind for the near future.
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-U.S. corporate bond rally stumbles on 'Goldilocks' skepticism

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A New Year rally in U.S. corporate bonds has started to lose some momentum, as some investors become skeptical of recent optimism about a 'Goldilocks' economic scenario of slowing inflation against a backdrop of moderate growth. Credit spreads for both investment-grade and high-yield bonds have been...

