Read full article on original website
Related
Blood Clots in the Lungs: Consider Surgery Earlier to Help Save Lives
When a blood clot travels to the lungs, a condition known as pulmonary embolism, it can be deadly. A new American Heart Association scientific statement urges doctors to consider surgical treatment sooner for high-risk patients. New definitions of risk levels may make it easier to tell which patients would benefit...
Blood pressure pills recalled due to increase cancer risk
Check your blood pressure medication. Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals is voluntarily recalling Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, found during testing which can increase the risk of cancer. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor needed for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Nitrosamines are common...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Meet a mom who takes care of people's babies while they make huge parenting decisions.
This article originally appeared on 04.08.16I'm trying desperately to be respectful of the person speaking to me, but my husband keeps texting me.First he sends me a selfie of him with Rafi*, then it's an account of who stopped him on his way into the NICU.
BBC
Baby died after being found between sleeping mum and arm of chair
A six-month-old baby died after being found between its sleeping mother and the arm of a chair. The case, in which the Local Democracy Reporting Service refers to the child as Baby A, has been published by the Derby and Derbyshire Children's Safeguarding Board. The mother admitted passing out in...
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
hcplive.com
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
4-Year-Old Girl Nearly Dies After Strep A Leads to Flesh-Eating Bacteria: 'She Was Deteriorating'
A 4-year-old girl was left fighting for her life after strep A turned into a case of flesh-eating bacteria. Leanne Passey, from England, opened up about the horrifying experience, which she said began after her daughter Reign had chickenpox. The 31-year-old mother told South West News Service that a few days after her little girl contracted chickenpox, she had a temperature and extreme exhaustion, which Passey believed to be group A strep.
Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
MedicalXpress
Inpatient blood draws are often performed during sleep hours, patient-care study finds
The sleep of hospitalized patients may be often interrupted due to non-urgent blood draws, a new Yale study has found. In an analysis of more than 5 million non-urgent blood draws collected at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) from 2016 to 2019, a team of researchers found that a high proportion of them occurred during a three-hour window in the early morning.
BBC
Could menopause leave have helped young women with the condition?
Your teens and 20s are full of change: your first job, college, university, all while your body changes too. One change you might not expect is to go through the menopause. This is when your periods stop, and you can experience other symptoms like hot flushes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping and low mood or anxiety.
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
McKnight's
Aspirin as good as heparin at preventing blood clots after fracture surgery: study
Following surgery for bone fracture, over-the-counter aspirin may be just as effective as the blood thinner heparin at preventing life-threatening blood clots, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. Patients who require surgery for fracture usually receive heparin afterward to reduce the risk of...
MedicalXpress
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
MedicalXpress
Both high- and low-dose exercise therapy found to be beneficial for knee osteoarthritis
Researchers from Karolinska Institutet have compared high dose exercise therapy versus low dose in patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. The study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine show that both groups had similar results. However, high dose exercise therapy provided superior outcomes related to function in sports and recreation in the short term, with results subsiding after six months.
Signs Your Hip Pain Could Be Bone Cancer
Hip pain is a common problem, affecting about 10% of the general population and increasing with age. However, these signs indicate that it could be bone cancer.
MedicalXpress
How cancer cells die: Scientists explore new pathways of pyroptosis, killer kin of apoptosis
For anyone who has taken Biology 101, the concept of apoptosis—programmed cell death—is taught early in the course. You can't understand the life cycle of a cell without learning how they die. What's usually not taught in Bio 101 is another way that cells die, a process called...
Comments / 0