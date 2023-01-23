Read full article on original website
contagionlive.com
An Inconvenient Truth of Inadequate Global Response to Antimicrobial Resistance
An analysis of the actions taken to combat antimicrobial resistance in 114 countries finds national action plans easier to develop than to implement. In a recent analysis of countries’ efforts to combat the development of antimicrobial resistance, investigators offer an understated conclusion, that “international response might not be commensurate with (its) scale and severity.”
Cough syrups may be linked to more than 300 child deaths: World Health Organization
The World Health Organization is investigating the possible connection between contaminated cough syrups and the over 300 children who died after using the spoiled medication last year. The investigation hopes to see whether the raw materials used to produce cough syrup by six manufacturers in India and Indonesia contained “unacceptable levels” of toxins — and as a result, caused the spate of deaths, someone with knowledge on the matter told Reuters. WHO is also looking to see whether the manufacturers received the bad materials from some of the same suppliers. The agency has not named any of the suppliers it...
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
CNET
Scientists Are Working on a COVID Vaccine You Can Drink
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. What if you could drink your COVID-19 vaccine instead of rolling up your sleeve? No needle -- just a "swish and swallow," and your new immunity is down the hatch. You might be...
MedicalXpress
Private patients receive treatment for heart conditions more often than those with basic health insurance, says study
Patients in Switzerland with supplementary private health insurance are more likely to undergo cardiac procedures than those with only basic health insurance. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the University of Basel and the Cantonal Hospital of Aarau. The paper is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Midlife moderate and vigorous physical activity levels associated with brain power
The amount of time spent in moderate and vigorous physical activity every day is linked to midlife brain power, indicates research published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. This intensity level seems to be the best for working memory and mental processes, such as planning and organization,...
WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths
LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has called for "immediate and concerted action" to protect children from contaminated medicines after a spate of child deaths linked to cough syrups last year.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
MedicalXpress
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
NHS pay dispute could cause serious long-term harm, says health boss
The NHS faces “serious and significant” long-term damage unless the increasingly bitter pay battle between staff and ministers is resolved soon, a senior health service boss has said. The growing wave of strikes will hamper the NHS’s efforts to tackle the growing chaos in A&E and the 7.2...
MedicalXpress
Ozempic helps people lose weight, but who should be able to use it?
Semaglutide, sold in the forms of Ozempic and Wegovy, shot into public consciousness as an effective weight-loss medication last year, thanks to spruiking from social media influencers and people such as Elon Musk. The unexpected increased in demand for the drug for weight loss has caused a world-wide shortage. Producing...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find immune response to COVID strengthens over time
Immunity from COVID-19 appears to gather strength with more time between vaccination and infection, a new laboratory study from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests. The findings carry implications for vaccine recommendations as the pandemic transitions to an endemic state. Researchers measured the antibody response in blood samples...
Japan to downgrade coronavirus classification on May 8 - NHK
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan is set to downgrade its classification of COVID-19 to that of a less serious disease on May 8, revising its measures against the coronavirus such as relaxing guidance that people wear masks in public indoor places, NHK public broadcaster said.
MedicalXpress
Study finds rural residents have 19% higher risk of heart failure than their urban counterparts
Adults living in rural areas of the United States have a 19% higher risk of developing heart failure compared to their urban counterparts, and Black men living in rural areas have an especially higher risk—34%, according to a large observational study supported by the National Institutes of Health. The...
MedicalXpress
China says COVID deaths down by nearly 80 percent
The number of daily COVID-19 deaths in China has fallen by nearly 80 percent since the start of the month, authorities have said, in a sign that the country's unprecedented infection surge may have started to abate. A wave of virus cases has washed over the world's most populous nation...
