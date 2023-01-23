ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia

A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
MedicalXpress

Care costs more in consolidated health systems, reveals new research

Health care integration has long been touted as a panacea for reining in health care costs and boosting quality of care. But integrated health systems appear to be failing on both fronts, according to the results of a new nationwide study led by researchers at Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
Axios

Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors

On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
MedicalXpress

Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer

Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress

Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes

Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
MedicalXpress

Simple spray could keep COVID away

What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
EverydayHealth.com

High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk

Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
MedicalXpress

Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds

Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
AOL Corp

CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
MedicalXpress

Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise

A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
TheConversationCanada

Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces

If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
MedicalXpress

Video: Uncovering connections between built environment and health

Neighborhood features like greenery and sidewalks offer more than just curb appeal. According to a study by a research team including University of Maryland experts, such aspects of the built environment are associated with health outcomes. In a new video from the National Library of Medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics Associate...
MedicalXpress

Decolonizing global health research: A checklist for equity

Global health equity means more than working toward good health around the world. It also means fairness for researchers. Too often, the field favors those based in high-income countries (HICs), many of whom gather data in the Global South without crediting local collaborators or ensuring them fair access to resources and publication—an unethical practice sometimes called "parachute research."
CONNECTICUT STATE
WebMD

Flu, Other Common Viruses Linked to Brain Disease: Study

Jan. 24, 2023 – People hospitalized with viral infections like the flu are more likely to have disorders that degrade the nervous system, like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, later in life, a new analysis shows. Researchers found 22 links between viruses and common neurological conditions often seen in...
MedicalXpress

Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...

