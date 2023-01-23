Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
MedicalXpress
Care costs more in consolidated health systems, reveals new research
Health care integration has long been touted as a panacea for reining in health care costs and boosting quality of care. But integrated health systems appear to be failing on both fronts, according to the results of a new nationwide study led by researchers at Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
MedicalXpress
Study points to practice-changing care for patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
Josep Tabernero, Director of the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO), presented data from the international phase III SUNLIGHT study during an Oral Abstract Session at this week's American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) 20th Annual Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, January 19-21, San Francisco, CA (U.S.). This open-label controlled two-arm, phase...
MedicalXpress
Study comparing early interventions for sepsis shows patients have identical outcomes
Vanderbilt University Medical Center had a leading role in a large national study designed to compare two early interventions in the treatment of patients with sepsis, the body's severe response to an uncontrolled infection. Sepsis can cause dangerously low blood pressure, which is typically treated with intravenous (IV) fluids and/or...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
MedicalXpress
Simple spray could keep COVID away
What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
EverydayHealth.com
High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk
Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
MedicalXpress
Hypertension drug could be repurposed to delay aging, study finds
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
AOL Corp
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine "safety signal" has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the preliminary signal...
CNBC
FDA says Covid vaccines will probably get an annual update but most people will likely need only one shot
The FDA published a road map for the future of Covid-19 vaccination in the U.S. The agency said the shots will probably get an annual update, but most people will likely need only one shot moving forward. The FDA's panel of advisors meets Thursday to discuss the proposed framework. The...
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
Consensus decision-making is surprisingly effective in both communities and workplaces
If you’re in a leadership position — at work or in the community — you make decisions and oversee decision-making processes. Often it’s best to consult the people you are leading to reach a group decision. Voting may seem the quickest route to a resolution, but it isn’t the best way to enrol everyone. Worse, voting can silence voices and thwart creativity. Formal consensus decision-making leads to broader engagement. I have been training leaders in formal consensus decision-making for more than 25 years, and here’s why I recommend it. Circle of moral concern Slowing down your decision-making process and listening deeply...
MedicalXpress
Video: Uncovering connections between built environment and health
Neighborhood features like greenery and sidewalks offer more than just curb appeal. According to a study by a research team including University of Maryland experts, such aspects of the built environment are associated with health outcomes. In a new video from the National Library of Medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics Associate...
MedicalXpress
Multiple artery blockage patients fare better and live longer with coronary artery bypass surgery than with stenting
A study of more than 100,000 patients has revealed that, for patients with blockages in multiple arteries, those who opt for coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) are less likely to die from their condition, less likely to need additional surgery, and less likely to have a heart attack than patients who choose to undergo a stent procedure.
MedicalXpress
Decolonizing global health research: A checklist for equity
Global health equity means more than working toward good health around the world. It also means fairness for researchers. Too often, the field favors those based in high-income countries (HICs), many of whom gather data in the Global South without crediting local collaborators or ensuring them fair access to resources and publication—an unethical practice sometimes called "parachute research."
WebMD
Flu, Other Common Viruses Linked to Brain Disease: Study
Jan. 24, 2023 – People hospitalized with viral infections like the flu are more likely to have disorders that degrade the nervous system, like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, later in life, a new analysis shows. Researchers found 22 links between viruses and common neurological conditions often seen in...
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
