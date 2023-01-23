Read full article on original website
REALITY
2d ago
It's pretty easy - if someone delivers food / drinks to me whether it's a bar restaurant or delivery I'm absolutely giving a tip. If I drove to a place to pick up a take out order there is no tip needed
pistol meth
2d ago
going to a local sandwich shop and other places, there is a screen that pops up when you pay by card, asking to give them a tip, a set amount you can enter in, or a percentage of your bill. this is not a table service restaurant. what's next, tipping cashiers?
Dan Morris
2d ago
tipping needs to be abolished. it has been taken way too far. set hourly rates to a livable wage and drop tipping from ALL businesses.
