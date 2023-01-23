Read full article on original website
wagmtv.com
One Woman Injured After Being Trapped During St. John Car Crash
ST. JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -One Woman was transported to the hospital after a 2 car crash in St. John. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash and found a 27 year old female trapped, but conscious and lucid. she was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. We will have more information as it becomes available.
foxbangor.com
Aroostook County man charged with trafficking meth
EAGLE LAKE — State Police troopers arrested one man for drug trafficking in Aroostook County. On January 4th, troopers executed a search warrant at 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. During the search, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were found and later seized. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
Firefighters Battle Two Structure Fires Wednesday Morning in Caribou
Fire departments from several communities were battling two fires Wednesday morning in downtown Caribou, one that threatened several buildings on Water Street and another at a residence on Sweden Street. Caribou Fire & Ambulance responded to the call around 2:00 a.m., according to the department’s Facebook Page. The site is...
Aroostook County Storm Closings & Delays – Thursday, Jan. 26th
A powerful winter storm is expected to dump 8 to 14 inches of snow across Aroostook County on Thursday, leading to numerous closings and delays. Here are the latest:. Ashland District School (SAD 32) - Closed Thursday. Fort Fairfield schools (MSAD 20) - Closed Thursday. Easton Schools – Closed Thursday...
Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Battle Late Night Fire on Center Limestone Road
Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below). The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.
One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgkin, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgkin, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Aroostook County perseveres and grows its restaurant options
The County's latest offerings include Ferris BBQ and Rodney’s at 436 Main in Presque Isle and Sami’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Fort Kent.
New & Awesome Photos of the International Bridge in Madawaska, Maine
The Maine Department of Transportation shared some photos of the progress on the new Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge. The new bridge runs diagonally across the St. John River and when finished, will be almost twice as long as the original bridge. The work started in September of 2021 and it is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023.
wagmtv.com
People gather for Line Up for Life event in Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Many gathered in front of the Northeastland Hotel in Presque Isle on Sunday for the Line Up for Life event. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story. It was cold out on Sunday in Presque Isle, but it didn’t stop...
Winter Blast to Hit Parts of Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, parts of northern and eastern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow, freezing rain and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for sections of Penobscot, Hancock and Washington Counties from late Sunday evening until late Monday evening. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 6 to 12 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult at times.
