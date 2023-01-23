ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police seek to identify Radecke Avenue shooting suspects [VIDEO]

BALTIMORE, MD—Police in the Baltimore area are asking for the public’s help in identifying recent shooting suspects. On January 17, two 16-year-old males were shot by four suspects near 5900 Radecke Avenue (21206). Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are looking to identify these suspects. Anyone with information...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

31-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot last night in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened at the 2000 Block of East North Avenue. Shortly after 8:00 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a shot spotter alert. Police found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 31-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It has been reported that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that occurred in Central Baltimore last night. When the police arrived at the hospital at approximately 8 pm, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

