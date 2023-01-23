Read full article on original website
Man arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting from November, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting that happened Nov. 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Clair Crossing. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify Radecke Avenue shooting suspects [VIDEO]
BALTIMORE, MD—Police in the Baltimore area are asking for the public’s help in identifying recent shooting suspects. On January 17, two 16-year-old males were shot by four suspects near 5900 Radecke Avenue (21206). Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department are looking to identify these suspects. Anyone with information...
Man sentenced to life for two separate Baltimore City murders
Gerald Smith has been sentenced to life for the murders of Marvis Pollock and Brittaney Hayes-Smith in May of 2021.
31-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A woman was shot last night in Eastern Baltimore. This incident happened at the 2000 Block of East North Avenue. Shortly after 8:00 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a shot spotter alert. Police found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 31-Year-Old Woman Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – It has been reported that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that occurred in Central Baltimore last night. When the police arrived at the hospital at approximately 8 pm, they discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation. The post 30-year-old shot in the downtown Baltimore area appeared first on Shore News Network.
High School Student Gunned Down Near Campus Shortly After Dismissal In Baltimore: Police
Officials say that a Forest Park High School student was shot and killed off-campus in Baltimore on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The Baltimore City Public School District confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the 15-year-old student was shot after school and away from campus shortly after dismiss…
Police identify 2 people killed in Baltimore on Monday, announce death of shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two homicide victims killed earlier this week,. Dante Stansbury was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 3200 block of Noble Street. Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police also...
Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Police in Baltimore are investigating a murder that took place in the city Tuesday evening. A man believed to be in his 20’s was shot multiple times yesterday in Eastern Baltimore. A shot spotter alert led police to the 1700 Block of Lamont Avenue shortly before 6:30 pm. At the location, police found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in surgery and listed in critical condition. This case is being actively investigated by Eastern District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call The post Victim shot multiple times, killed in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stolen gun recovered after officers chase down assault suspect, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a stolen gun was found after officers chased down a man accused of assaulting a woman. Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua Beckett of Bowie. He faces first-degree assault charges as well as drug and firearms charges, according to line court records.
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Jury convicts gunman in 2021 deadly shooting outside BJ Mallards Bar & Grill
Prosecutors say he fired multiple rounds on the morning of June 14, leaving 30-year-old Darwin Barnes dead and a woman wounded.
Front door at City Hall broken by suspect possibly armed with a hammer, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a man smashed the front glass door at City Hall on Wednesday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the man possibly armed with a hammer broke the door around 9:30 a.m. The man fled on foot from City Hall,...
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
Nottingham MD
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the...
Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Yesterday morning, a man was found unresponsive in a vehicle in Southeast Baltimore. This incident happened at the 3200 Block of Noble Street. Shortly after 10:30 am, The Baltimore Police Department responded to the address to investigate the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a male in the driver’s seat of a 2010 Nissan Maxima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head and was unresponsive. It is unclear what his condition is at this time. Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, The post Man Found Shot In The Head In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
