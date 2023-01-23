Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
WHSV
Barricade situation in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
wsvaonline.com
State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in custody for apartment shooting also charged for 2021 Lynchburg homicide
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Markeem Devante Dance, 23 of Lynchburg, was charged Tuesday in connection with the homicide of Erica Jade Boykin from June 14, 2021, in the parking lot of Family Dollar on Fort Avenue. Dance was already in custody for charges in a malicious wounding case at the...
WHSV
Augusta County BOS provides funding to Mt. Solon Vol. Fire Department
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer fire and rescue companies are able to operate because of donations and local government funding. Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain, who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is pushing a new bill that would make them an essential service allowing them to receive ARPA funding.
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
wfxrtv.com
Road closure in Lynchburg today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
WHSV
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
wsvaonline.com
Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire
Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
Augusta Free Press
Developing: One dead in single-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Saturday
There is one confirmed fatality in a single-vehicle accident reported early Saturday on Hildebrand Circle in Augusta County. A Ford Explorer traveling on the back road east of Staunton at 2:02 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police. The identity...
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
Nelson : Another Roundabout Coming To Route 151???
Not long ago the much talked about roundabout opened to traffic at the intersection of 250 & 151. There’s now serious discussion of another roundabout being located at Route 6E (River Road) and Route 151 at Martins Store. That’s the intersection where the CVEC substation is just west of 151.
WHSV
Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alan Rosenbaum, 41 of Charlottesville and formerly of Wytheville, is wanted for allegedly making threats by phone to the Wytheville Walmart on Sunday night. The store was evacuated and searched, according to Wytheville Police. No explosive devices were found. Rosenbaum is wanted for the felony of...
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
Augusta Free Press
Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty
The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
