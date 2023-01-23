ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County

A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Barricade situation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies are on scene of a barricade situation in Port Republic. Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson told WHSV they got a call about a domestic situation on Ore Bank Road. He said there is one person inside of a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

State Police Release Identify of Crash Victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va – Virginia State Police have released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported that the accident happened shortly after 2 am Saturday when a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Augusta County BOS provides funding to Mt. Solon Vol. Fire Department

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer fire and rescue companies are able to operate because of donations and local government funding. Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain, who represents Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, is pushing a new bill that would make them an essential service allowing them to receive ARPA funding.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Road closure in Lynchburg today

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Grottoes area poultry house damaged by fire

Rockingham County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire this afternoon that damaged a poultry house. Chief Jeremy Holloway reports the call came in shortly after 12:30 and crews were dispatched to the 99-hundred block of Six Oaks Lane in the Grottoes area. Holloway said firefighters were able to...
GROTTOES, VA
WHSV

Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alan Rosenbaum, 41 of Charlottesville and formerly of Wytheville, is wanted for allegedly making threats by phone to the Wytheville Walmart on Sunday night. The store was evacuated and searched, according to Wytheville Police. No explosive devices were found. Rosenbaum is wanted for the felony of...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy