Robertson County Source

Powerball Jackpot Rolls Over $500 Million for January 23 Drawing

By Michael Carpenter
 2 days ago
The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $502 million with a cash option of $271.1 million for the next drawing on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Winning numbers for the drawing on January 21, 2023, were 5, 14, 19,46, 64, and Powerball 22.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

