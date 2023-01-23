ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTVQ

Walmart increases minumum wage to $14

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Walmart is giving some of its U.S. hourly workers a raise. The company announced Tuesday it was increasing minimum wage employees pay from $12 to $14 an hour. Walmart says this would bring the average hourly wage up to “more than” $17.50 an hour.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Taxpayers and consumers cannot afford another stamp price hike

The United States Postal Service (USPS) continues its uphill battle trying to convince consumers of its continued speed, reliability, and affordability. But now, first-class mail consumers are being asked to pay more for an overstretched network plagued by service slowdowns. On Jan. 22, America’s mail carrier hiked the price of first-class Forever stamps 5 percent from 60 cents to 63 cents after a two-cent increase (from 58 cents) in July. Taxpayers and consumers deserve a better and more responsive Postal Service that fixes its underlying...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund

Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Engagement Ring Prices Vary (a Lot) by State

Data from Wisevoter found that people in one state spend over $7,000 more on an engagement rings than in another. Whenever lists of "most expensive" anything appear on the internet, California and New York usually end up at the top -- certain Bay Area cities are notorious for having average down payments more than 100% times higher than the typical salary while the disproportionate number of billionaires in New York lead many to assume that the city has the highest numbers of big spenders on...
MAINE STATE

