Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Related
Watch: 2 arrested north of Twin Cities after burglary, police pursuit
Two burglary suspects led police on a chase north of the Twin Cities in a stolen pickup truck with a snow plow, and were eventually arrested after fleeing the smoking truck on foot. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 35-year-old St. Paul man and 36-year-old Pine City...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
swnewsmedia.com
A recent suspicious activity call led to an arrest — how often does this happen?
A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun. Suspicious activity is the second highest type...
knsiradio.com
White Bear Lake Police Officer Recovering After Being Shot Tuesday Night
(KNSI) — A White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized after they were shot late Tuesday night. According to authorities, at around 10:00, police were attempting to make an arrest when shots were fired. The officer was reportedly shot in the abdomen. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery and are said to be in stable condition. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside their apartment. The building was evacuated while negotiators worked to get the person to surrender. They were arrested around 1:00 Wednesday morning, and there is no threat to the public.
krwc1360.com
Suspect Dead, Two Deputies Recovering After Hours-Long Standoff in Winsted Monday
A standoff that lasted for more than 6 hours ended early Monday evening in Winsted with a suspect dead, and two McLeod County Sheriff’s Deputies recovering at home after being shot earlier in the day. Complete details are still limited, but McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says that two...
Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
knsiradio.com
Sheriff: ‘Overwhelming’ Response to Jail, LEC Tours Led to Many Not Getting In
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says due to extremely high public interest, they were overwhelmed by the number of people coming to tour the jail and law enforcement center over the weekend. Sheriff Steve Soyka says he couldn’t believe how many people showed up on Saturday....
River Falls Journal
Inmate escapes in Hudson
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Brian Fern, 55, who was serving a sentence at the county jail, had escaped, according to a recent sheriff's office news release. Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022. Here is what we know from...
Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake
UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning. The following is a previous version of this story. A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake,...
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
krwc1360.com
St. Cloud Man Injured in Monday Morning Crash in Otsego
A St. Cloud man was injured Monday morning when his SUV collided with a semi truck on Interstate 94 in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that just before 9 AM, the SUV and the semi were both westbound on I-94 near milepost 199 in Otsego. Officials say the SUV...
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
New murder charge filed after newborn died 9 days after mother fatally shot
A 32-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Lakeville earlier this month faces a new murder charge in connection with the death of her newborn baby. Prosecutors in Dakota County have charged Donte Raphael McCray, of St. Louis Park, with two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Kyla O'Neal and newborn Messiah Edward O'Neal.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
kvsc.org
Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar
The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
fox9.com
Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men
(FOX 9) - Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.
Comments / 0