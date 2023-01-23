ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
knsiradio.com

White Bear Lake Police Officer Recovering After Being Shot Tuesday Night

(KNSI) — A White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized after they were shot late Tuesday night. According to authorities, at around 10:00, police were attempting to make an arrest when shots were fired. The officer was reportedly shot in the abdomen. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they underwent surgery and are said to be in stable condition. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside their apartment. The building was evacuated while negotiators worked to get the person to surrender. They were arrested around 1:00 Wednesday morning, and there is no threat to the public.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report

WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts

HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
HUDSON, WI
knsiradio.com

Sheriff: ‘Overwhelming’ Response to Jail, LEC Tours Led to Many Not Getting In

(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says due to extremely high public interest, they were overwhelmed by the number of people coming to tour the jail and law enforcement center over the weekend. Sheriff Steve Soyka says he couldn’t believe how many people showed up on Saturday....
River Falls Journal

Inmate escapes in Hudson

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Brian Fern, 55, who was serving a sentence at the county jail, had escaped, according to a recent sheriff's office news release. Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022. Here is what we know from...
HUDSON, WI
krwc1360.com

St. Cloud Man Injured in Monday Morning Crash in Otsego

A St. Cloud man was injured Monday morning when his SUV collided with a semi truck on Interstate 94 in Wright County. The State Patrol reports that just before 9 AM, the SUV and the semi were both westbound on I-94 near milepost 199 in Otsego. Officials say the SUV...
OTSEGO, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery

David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
kvsc.org

Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar

The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
WILLMAR, MN
fox9.com

Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men

(FOX 9) - Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

