Colleton County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
New York Post

Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial

Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
WATERBORO, ME
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC

