FOX Carolina
Murdaugh trial recap: First day of testimony focuses on hours after murders
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday was the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh and witnesses were first responders and dispatchers who testified about the night of the double murder. Alex Murdaugh arrived at the courtroom at around 9:00 a.m. where he greeted the deputies...
Alex Murdaugh implicates groundskeeper after murders, video shows
Alex Murdaugh implied a caretaker for his sprawling hunting estate could have been behind the murders of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, in videotaped interview with investigators.
live5news.com
Police seek missing N. Charleston toddler; arrest warrant issued for mother
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart, 15 months, was last seen on Wednesday being picked up by his mother for visitation. Police say the mother did not return the child and refuses to...
Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
Antar Jeter faces charges of murder and grand larceny. He was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Tuesday.
Body cam footage of scene shown in Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh looked close to collapsing at times as first-responder body cam video was shown to the jury in day four of his double murder trial in Colleton County.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
FOX Carolina
Missing truck, tire tracks: Testimony reveals new details about Murdaugh crime scene
WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputy Jason Chapman, who was among the law enforcement officers to testify in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh on Thursday, revealed new details about the crime scene. Chapman, who oversees special operations for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, testified that Alex Murdaugh had a...
New Alex Murdaugh Mugshot Has Some Scratching Their Heads
A new mugshot of disgraced and disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh was uploaded by the law enforcement agency where he is being detained in South Carolina’s Lowcountry region this week. On the first day of testimony in his double homicide case, Murdaugh can be seen wearing what appears to be...
Alex Murdaugh grins in South Carolina court as jury selection kicks off in double-murder trial
Alleged killer lawyer Alex Murdaugh was all smug smiles in a South Carolina courtroom Monday as jury selection kicked off in his case, in which he is accused of murdering his wife and son to deflect attention from his financial crimes. The accused heinous double-murderer, 54, just couldn’t help himself, grinning broadly during the proceeding at the Colleton County Courthouse in Waterboro. The high-profile trial is slated to last three weeks, although finding a jury pool unfamiliar with the details of the case in the rural Low Country county is expected to be difficult and could drag out the proceeding longer. Murdaugh’s...
WJCL
Savannah man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend at work officially indicted on five charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Official charges have been announced against the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a Savannah waxing studio. Twenty-two-old Alphonso Xavier Irving was arrested on Dec. 15, 2022, the day he shot his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Natalie Sampayo while she was at work at the European Wax Studio on Mall Blvd.
Judge approved agreement to drop Buster, Margaret Murdaugh’s estate from Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement to drop two members of the Murdaugh family from a wrongful death lawsuit. Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of Mallory Beach, told News 2 that Judge Daniel Hall approved the settlement which would drop Buster Murdaugh and the estate of […]
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh wants chief deputy barred from testifying about blood spatter in murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Debate continues over what's expected to be a crucial piece of evidence in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial: analysis of the allegedly blood-splattered T-shirt Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. Murdaugh's defense lawyers on Monday filed a motion asking the trial judge...
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
WJCL
U.S. Marshals, police capture suspect wanted for downtown Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A woman on the run for five months is facing charges in connection with a shooting in downtown Savannah. Officers arrived to Broughton and Whitaker streets back on August 20, 2022 and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Alleged shoplifting suspect arrested following chase, multiple crashes in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An alleged shoplifter led authorities in a vehicle pursuit Tuesday evening before crashing into multiple vehicles in Goose Creek, police say. Officers with the Goose Creek Police Department received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the Walmart shopping center off St. James Avenue shortly after 5:00 p.m. regarding a […]
Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
abcnews4.com
Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
2 arrested for attempted shoplifting with minor at Mt. Pleasant Walmart
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested after a report of shoplifting Sunday evening at a Walmart, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Officers responded to the Walmart in Wando Crossing following a reported shoplifting. Arriving officers found three people loading a television, which they purchased, and baby formula into a Chrysler […]
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
