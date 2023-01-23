Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Queen’s Feast: Deluxe Fine Dining
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Food meets fun at Deluxe Fun Dining. WCCB’s Lauren McDonald takes us in the kitchen for a preview of what you can expect to see on the menu for Charlotte Restaurant Week.
wfmynews2.com
Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
country1037fm.com
The Best Place To Enjoy Jazz For Free in Charlotte, North Carolina
My husband and I had a big night out in uptown Charlotte a few days ago when we made a huge discovery. We found the best place to enjoy jazz for free in Charlotte, North Carolina. We were uptown for another concert with our friends and my co workers Charlie...
qcitymetro.com
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Ruby!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Ruby! Ruby is 6 years old and 40 pounds. She is treat-motivated and a great overall dog. If you are interested in adopting Ruby or any of the other available animals...
wccbcharlotte.com
Queen’s Feast Feature: Rio’s Brazilian Steakhouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Queen’s Feast: Charlotte restaurant week is in full swing now through January 29th. 87 restaurants across 9 counties are participating with at least 9 new spots added to the list this year. Rio’s Brazilian Steakhouse is offering a wide range of 16 different meats for...
98online.com
NC woman captures viral photo of flight attendant comforting woman who was nervous about flying
(WXII12) CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman captured a viral photo of a flight attendant comforting a woman passenger who was nervous about flying. WXII 12 News talked with Molly Lee from Raleigh. She said she was flying from Charlotte to New York City with her family, when...
wccbcharlotte.com
Parenting Problems: What Is Your Biggest Regret?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Buzzfeed asked, and parents responded. Moms and dads are revealing some of their biggest regrets, and subsequent lessons learned. Some of these might surprise you. About a week and a half ago, Buzzfeed asked parents to submit their experiences, mistakes and regrets, either with their name or anonymously.
country1037fm.com
You Can Make The Burger From “The Menu” And Here’s How
Have you watched the latest streaming sensation everyone’s talking about? I’m referring to HBO Max’s “The Menu.” If not, you have to catch it. Ralph Fiennes stars as a chef at the fancy, yet mysterious island restaurant full of deadly surprises. No doubt, it’s a dark plot. But, I loved it. I guess with my love of all things food, I enjoyed the mocking of the super pretentious “chefy” chef types and those who worship them. Anyway, not to spoil anything, there’s a scene-stealing burger at the end I keep thinking about. People magazine shares what happened when a consulting chef for the film helped them make the burger from “The Menu.” The chef says “burger balls” are the secret, along with 80/20 ground beef. He takes ground sirloin and divides it into 8 balls. And, I always hear that handling the meat as little as possible is also important. He agrees. That can sometimes result in a tougher product.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Playwright Focuses On Mental Health For Men Of Color
CHARLOTTE, N.C — Playwright and author Michael Garcia said what started as a book of poetry transformed into a play highlighting an important topic — mental health for men of color. ” Writing from my own perspective of dealing with mental health, dealing with depression, seeing it in...
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
mynews13.com
N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel
MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
wccbcharlotte.com
$500 Per Month for Tinder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Would you pay $500 for the chance at a date?. Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level. Right now, there’s no word what extra features would be included. Another dating app owned by the same company, Hinge, is also rolling out a pricier...
wccbcharlotte.com
Parts of The East Coast Will See NASA’s Rocket Launch Tonight
WALLOPS ISLAND — NASA’s Rocket Lab’s Electron launch window opens at 6 PM ET Tuesday. With mostly clear skies across the Carolinas, we should be able to see the rocket. Look northeast 2-2.5 minutes after launch if you’re in the WCCB Charlotte area. The launch window goes until 8 PM. Click here for a link to the live stream.
Rapid change in Charlotte’s North End makes residents eager and anxious
North End is one of six areas Charlotte is concentrating on through its Corridors of Opportunity initiative to build a more equitable city. WFAE is following those efforts and communities throughout the year in our series "In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity". We’ve looked at the goals of the program and now turn to profiles of each of the areas.
power98fm.com
West Charlotte High School Retires NBA Player Patrick Williams’ Jersey
Today was a special day for one of Charlotte’s very own. West Charlotte High School retired the jersey of Patrick Williams. Williams is a 2019 graduate of the historic high school. While there, he was a 4-year starter on the varsity basketball team and led the Lions to the 4A Championship game in 2019. He played in the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic, was named the Mecklenburg county Player of the Year by the Charlotte Observer, and finished his high school career with 1,787 points scored, 749 rebounds, and 310 assists.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Report Shows Number Of CLT Passengers ‘Headed In The Right Direction’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The numbers are rolling in. 48,000,000 passengers stepped walked through Charlotte-Douglas last year. It’s a staggering statistic considering 2020 had only 27,000,000 passengers. “Definitely more people for sure,” said traveler Andrew Miller. Miller and his family are taking a Monday night flight. “I’m heading...
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Community rallies around family of beloved Charlotte restaurant owner killed in crash
CHARLOTTE — A community is rallying around the family of a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner who was killed in a crash earlier this month in southeast Charlotte. Tecle Gebremussie was a welcoming and kind person, said his patrons and longtime supporters of the Red Sea Restaurant and Bar. Many...
