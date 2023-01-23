Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Jan. 15-21 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to six emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more call than the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
A running battle
Ethan Medlock, right, 13, throws a snowball at his brother, Kolton Medlock, 10, both of Sidney, during a snowball fight in a parking lot on Fair Road. Kolton had the idea to have the snowball fight while the brothers and two of their friends were trying to figure out what to do with the fresh snow on Sunday, Jan. 22. The brothers are the children of April Gross. Approximately 2 inches of snow fell on Sidney Sunday.
Sidney Daily News
Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks underway
SIDNEY- Sidney Alive, along with participating small businesses, will host Downtown Sidney Restaurant and Retail Weeks through Feb. 4, 2023. Shoppers and diners can enjoy special menus and shopping deals from participating locations including Amelio’s Pizzeria, Greenhaus Coffee, Moonflower Effect, Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen, Namaste Body Contouring & Wellness, Ron & Nita’s, Tavolo Modern Italian, The Bridge and The Royal Parlour.
Sidney Daily News
Road crews tackle latest winter storm
SIDNEY – Road crews handled this week’s winter weather event quickly and smoothly with the help of multiple factors, according to Shelby County Engineer Robert Geuy, Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “With the advanced warning, we were able...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— C.E. Thomson had a telephone placed in his residence recently. He now has a good joke on his wife. Every time she goes to answer the telephone bell she involuntarily removes her apron and brushes her hair just as if she was going to receive a guest at the front door.
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee discusses fees and penalties
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – discussed fees and penalties and heard a presentation from Downing Community Advisors at a meeting on Jan. 24. The staff presented...
Sidney Daily News
Finger food
Tyler Rickert, left, 5, watches as Evan Yoh, 4, both of Sidney, displays one of his fruit snacks stuck to his thumb during lunch at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tyler is the son of Kayla and Devon Rickert. Evan is the son of Amanda and Justin Yoh.
Sidney Daily News
Friday fun at the Senior Center
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having a Trivia Night on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public age 50 or better. There will be light refreshments available and prizes given out to the top three teams. Teams will consist of four to six people per table.
Sidney Daily News
Premier Community Health unveils new mobile clinic
DAYTON – Premier Community Health, a subsidiary of Fidelity Health Care, unveiled a new Mobile Clinic on Friday, Jan. 20. The new clinic, which was funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, will serve people in communities with limited access to health care throughout Southwest Ohio. “The...
Sidney Daily News
Making use of the snow
Bryson Alexander, left, 12, and his best friend, Jace Murphy, 13, both of Sidney, make a snowman in a yard along Main Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 22. Bryson is the son of Johnny and Brook Pultz. Jace is the son of Jackie Murphy and John Parsley.
Sidney Daily News
LaRose says ‘no’ Gibbs appointment
COLUMBUS — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has made his decision about the appointment of Chris Gibbs, of Maplewood, to the Shelby County Board of Elections. LaRose said he has decided not to appoint Gibbs to the board. In a letter to Tom Kerrigan, chairman of the Shelby...
Sidney Daily News
SNAP program changes
SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Sidney Daily News
PAC announces Artist Workshops for 2023
PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will be bringing nationally awarded artists Tim Saternow, Jill Stefani Wagner and Kenneth Yarus to Piqua to teach three professional workshops throughout the year in 2023. Registration is open to all artists with a desire to expand their skills with watercolors, pastels and/or oil painting, as well as gain critical and professional development. Each workshop will be held at Apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St. in Piqua, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lunches provided.
Sidney Daily News
When is enough enough?
It isn’t frustrating enough that Ohio has been ruled, seemingly forever, by arch conservatism is its state legislature, any deviation from its right-wing orthodoxy results in the wrath of its Republican colleagues. About all we Ohioans get from the GOP (Grand Old Party) dominated state legislature are voter suppression...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host open house in February
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an open house on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the college’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Sidney Daily News
Saturday basketball roundup: Jackson Center pulls away late from Marion Local
JACKSON CENTER — The Tigers pulled away late in a matchup of two of the top-ranked teams in the Associated Press’ state Division IV boys basketball poll on Saturday and beat Marion Local 45-30. After the teams traded baskets early, Jackson Center pulled ahead 16-12 by the end of the first quarter. Neither squad made a field goal through the first half of the second, but the Flyers hit a couple of late shots to pull within 18-17 at halftime.
Sidney Daily News
Cox receives recognition
CELINA — Cayden Cox, associate claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation. The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Cox earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.
Sidney Daily News
Super returns to stupefy APAC audiences
TROY — Mike Super, America’s favorite mystifier, returns to Troy to present Mike Super – Magic and Illusion 2.OH! at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Super has astonished millions of fans with his magic and illusion, from theater goers to...
Comments / 0