AT&T slowed data speeds for millions of customers, feds say. Refunds are still available
Here’s how to know if you qualify.
AT&T earmarks $60 million in compensation payments to customers
The sum of $7 million, out of a total of $60 million, is the amount AT&T has left to distribute to millions of users who had unlimited plans and saw their data speeds reduced. This information was released yesterday by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The FTC Says Some AT&T Customers Are Still Due a Direct Refund Who Were Misled By AT&T's Unlimited Data Plans
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is still trying to reach some AT&T customers who are due a direct refund as a result of the company's data throttling.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
What Bank Transactions Should You Only Make in Person?
Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans prefer to make their bank transactions in person, a recent GOBankingRates survey found. The preferred banking method by far is now via mobile, with 59% of Americans...
Comcast Keeps Raising Fees, Here's What Xfinity Customers Will Pay
The cable and internet giant advertises one price, then tacks on a stack of mandatory extra fees.
CNET
T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund
Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
T-Mobile says ‘bad actor’ hacked accounts of 37M customers. Here’s what to do if you’re a customer.
If you’re one of the 37 million T-Mobile customers who learned on Thursday their personal information was breached, you’ve got some work to do to protect yourself. Rather than notify customers directly that there was a security issue, the phone carrier let the information out in a financial filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
denver7.com
Wells Fargo might owe you money following $3.7 billion settlement
If you had a Wells Fargo account anytime between 2011 and 2022, you may be owed some money. The financial services company reached a $3.7 billion settlement late last year with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the agency took action against them, saying they broke federal consumer protection laws in regards to auto loans, mortgages and bank accounts. CFPB says their illegal practices included misapplied payments, wrongful foreclosures and incorrect fees and interest charges.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
How scammers are posing as your cable and internet providers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson warns you about the potential dangers of scammers posing as reputable businesses in an attempt to steal your personal information.
CNET
Verizon Adds Fixed Wireless Subscribers At a Record Pace
Verizon ended the year gaining more phone and internet subscribers over the holiday season, the carrier reported in its fourth-quarter earnings call. The carrier had a positive turnaround after several difficult quarters last year in which price hikes led phone subscribers to drop their plans. Over the fourth quarter, Verizon added 217,000 postpaid net phone subscribers, a metric used by the industry as an indicator of success, though the majority were for business customers with only 41,000 consumer postpaid net subscribers, according to a press release.
Phone Arena
Verizon’s new Home Internet deal includes a major freebie
Verizon has just announced a new promotion aimed at customers in need of internet services. Starting January 26, customers who switch to Verizon Home Internet will receive up to 12 months of Walmart+ for free, an estimated value of $155 per year. This is the first time that Verizon is...
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?
Investors haven't had reason to cheer, as the e-commerce giant has gone nowhere over the past three years.
Netflix plans to stop users from sharing passwords by end of March
Netflix told company shareholders in a recent letter that it plans on curbing users from sharing their account passwords by the end of March.
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Crush the Market in 2023
Buffett beat the market last year, and these two stocks are poised for a recovery this year.
Motley Fool
AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
FTC opens claims process for former AT&T customers who may be eligible for a refund from $7M lawsuit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Some former AT&T customers may be eligible for a refund stemming from a federal government lawsuit against the company claiming it misled customers about its unlimited data plans. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened a claims process for former AT&T customers who have yet to...
