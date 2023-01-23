Read full article on original website
Charleston Weather Safety AlertCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Charleston News Break - Now on FacebookCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
The Pot and Pan Kitchen in Charleston, TNCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
VIDEO: 2024 ATH Boo Carter at Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Watch Chattanooga (Tenn.) Brainerd 2024 athlete Boo Carter playing for NPA Dream Team at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. Carter, a four-star prospect who is considered the 32nd-best athlete in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings, had an interception and a catch for NPA Dream Team in an 18-11 loss to the Slimey Boys on Sunday.
WDEF
Brainerd Defeats Polk Co 71-56
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) After leading by just one at halftime, Brainerd pulled away to beat Polk Co 71-56 in a district match-up on Tuesday night at Brainerd high school. Dennis Lewis Junior led the Panthers with 20 points, while Tucker Patterson paced the Wildcats with 16 points.
Josh Heupel Continues High School Tour
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is on the recruiting trail and touring high schools searching for future Volunteers.
macaronikid.com
🛩️ Wings & Ice Cream 🍦is Coming To Chattanooga/Ooltewah area
🛩️ Wings & Ice Cream 🍦 is coming to Ooltewah TN. Free RC Flying for the whole family. Chattanooga Remote Control Club (CRCC Flyers) If you missed Fly-Palooza last year, you will want to be at this one this year. This event is hosted by CRCC Flyers and presented by Vonzara Inc.
mymix1041.com
Dr. Corey Campbell named VP of Academic Affairs at Cleveland State
Cleveland State Community College welcomes Dr. Corey Campbell as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs. Campbell was the Vice President for Student Engagement and Retention at Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York, for three years before coming to Cleveland State. Campbell replaces Dr. Barsha Pickell who stepped down to return to her passion of classroom teaching.
WDEF
Cleveland Teacher Named Extraordinary Educator
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A local teacher earned national recognition, being named a 2023 Extraordinary Educator. Amanda Price teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee. She is the only teacher in Tennessee to receive the recognition this year, and only one of 30 in the country. This...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years
We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
‘Please love me’: Chattanooga dog abandoned by owner experiencing homelessness
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
tourcounsel.com
Red Clay Resort | Tourist attraction in Georgia
Located in the city of Atlanta, Red Clay Resort, offers you a pool that consists of a spring with two diving boards. In its facilities you find changing rooms, bathrooms, food stall, volleyball court. If you are with your family and have small children, don't worry. It has a baby...
waste360.com
Cleveland, Tenn. Expects Increase in Illegal Dumping as Landfill Costs Surge
Prices at the Bradley County Landfill in Tennessee are skyrocketing, prompting Cleveland city officials to prepare for a bump in illegal dumping. The cost to dump a tire jumped from $1 to $10 at one point, but landfill operators say the price has dropped to $4.50. Dropping off a mattress costs $50, up from $20.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
WDEF
Urban Air Employee Charged with Solicitation of a Minor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after he groped a 10-year-old girl, according to police. They say the incident occurred at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park on Gunbarrel Road. Claude Abran Finch, 25, was an employee at Urban Air, management confirmed. He is being...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland expecting dumping problem to surge as Bradley County landfill prices rise
From the Chattanoogan: Cleveland city officials said they are expecting a surge in illegal dumping as prices to take items to the Bradley County Landfill rise. Joe Fivas, city manager, said he was advised that the landfill had raised the price for accepting a tire from $1.50 per tire to $10 a tire. Landfill officials said Monday that the tire cost had gone back down to $4.50 per tire.
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
WTVCFOX
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland City Schools – Teachers & Administrators of the Year
We were joined on Mix Mornings by the Director of Cleveland City School System, Dr. Dyer, and several faculty members from Cleveland City Schools. They talked about the 2022 Teachers and Administrators of the Year awards. Learn more at: https://www.mymix1041.com/cleveland-city-schools-announces-faculty-award-winners/
