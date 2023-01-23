ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

cowboystatedaily.com

Buffalo Girl Wins Two Grand Championships At 2023 National Western Stock Show

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rowan Wasinger is chasing her dream. Well, the 16-year-old from Buffalo actually chased that dream – then caught it – at the 2022 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Armed with just a halter and lead rope, Wasinger cornered a steer in the catch-a-calf competition and earned an opportunity to raise a steer to show at this year’s stock show.
DENVER, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Rick Zand

"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster

By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field

Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports. $100-million renovations underway at Empower Field. Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and...
LITTLETON, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO
mcknightshomecare.com

Regulators release InnovAge from sanctions in Colorado

InnovAge, the publicly held Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, disclosed this week that state and federal regulators have lifted sanctions at the company’s six Colorado centers. This means that the firm can resume normal enrollment of eligible Colorado seniors at those locations, which are in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo and Thornton.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

The Real Southern Invasion: Anschutz Gazette vs. The Denver Post

A new social media ad campaign from the Denver Gazette, a recently-launched pseudopod of the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs Gazette owned by Republican billionaire major donor Phil Anschutz, is prompting widespread backlash as an unseemly disparagement of a fellow news outlet’s journalistic integrity:. These new ads directly targeting the Denver...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?

Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Poke brand opens 1st Colorado restaurant

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Colorado has a new option for Hawaiian-inspired poke. Fast-casual brand Pokeworks has opened its first location in Colorado in Greenwood Village. Pokeworks held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at the location, inside the Belleview Promenade shopping center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. The new restaurant will be open everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE

