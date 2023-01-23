Read full article on original website
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
qcitymetro.com
What do Tampa and Charlotte have in common?
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Charlotte isn’t the only city considering whether to make changes to how it is governed. Residents in Tampa, Fla., will vote this spring on whether to limit city...
wccbcharlotte.com
Parenting Problems: What Is Your Biggest Regret?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Buzzfeed asked, and parents responded. Moms and dads are revealing some of their biggest regrets, and subsequent lessons learned. Some of these might surprise you. About a week and a half ago, Buzzfeed asked parents to submit their experiences, mistakes and regrets, either with their name or anonymously.
qcitymetro.com
Black-owned hat shop coming to Camp North End
This item is from our morning newsletter, which goes to more than 12,000 smart subscribers. You can be one of them. Giovanni Brown, a native of Harlem, N.Y., has long had a love for hats and grew up wearing them often. It was this love that led him to launch FITTEDS, his hat retail company.
wccbcharlotte.com
Pet Of The Week: Meet Ruby!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Pet of the Week, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Ruby! Ruby is 6 years old and 40 pounds. She is treat-motivated and a great overall dog. If you are interested in adopting Ruby or any of the other available animals...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: DMV Sites
CHARLOTTE – Need to renew your car’s registration? More and more drivers have been doing it online, but then finding out they used a fake DMV website. Consumer reporter John Matarese shows why that may soon change so you don’t waste your money.
theblockcharlotte.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Providing Free Laptops
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is committed to providing digital access to all in Mecklenburg County and is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops for free to eligible adults. These laptops come pre-loaded with productivity and education applications, as well as all the necessary hardware for set-up. The laptops use a Linux operating...
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
wccbcharlotte.com
Concern That New AI Could Lead To Increased Cheating In School
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Major concerns about whether new artificial intelligence could do more harm than good. Education experts warn that technology called ChatGPT could lead to an increase in cheating in schools. ChatGPT is a machine learning model that can generate human-like text. It’s been trained on a massive amount of data, allowing it to understand and respond to a wide range of questions and prompts.
American Airlines flight attendants picket Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants picketed Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
WBTV
Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords
A month ago, more 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the second time in a week, a...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
WSOC-TV
Photos: Barry Manilow awards CMS teacher $10,000
The Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award in Charlotte Singer Barry Manilow presents Walter Suggs of Phillip O Berry Academy of Technology High School with The Manilow Music Project Music Teacher Award in Charlotte. Suggs received $5,000 cash and another $5,000 in “Manilow bucks” to purchase musical instruments for his school’s music program. (Richard Thigpen)
Renters confront N.C. Rental Homes Council in hopes of lowering Charlotte rent
CHARLOTTE — The renters call their group Renters Rising. They’re upset with corporate landlords who have been buying a lot of single-family homes throughout the Charlotte area over the last few years, so they can rent them out. The tenants siad they are slow to fix things but...
wccbcharlotte.com
“Elvis” Biopic Returns To Theaters After Best Picture Oscar Nominations
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The biopic, “Elvis”, is heading back to the box-office. The movie starring Austin Butler was just nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Butler received a Best Actor nod. The movie also stars Tom Hanks. Fans who missed the film’s theater release can catch it beginning Friday.
Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Queen’s Feast: Deluxe Fine Dining
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Food meets fun at Deluxe Fun Dining. WCCB’s Lauren McDonald takes us in the kitchen for a preview of what you can expect to see on the menu for Charlotte Restaurant Week.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
