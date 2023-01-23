Razzies announce nominations led by 'Blonde'

When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...

1 DAY AGO