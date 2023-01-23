The Parma City School Board of Education voted Monday night to attempt to put another bond issue on the ballot for voters to consider in May. This is the district’s fourth consecutive attempt to get a bond issue approved, with the last attempt failing in November last year, 17,292 to 19,067. The bond would be used to construct a centralized high school as the district looks to close two high schools to trim costs.

PARMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO