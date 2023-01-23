ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland State Entrepreneurship and Innovation

We were joined in the Mix Studio by Sandra Godsey, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. She shared about the opportunities available for students in our area looking to start a new business. Learn more online at https://ww5.clevelandstatecc.edu/entrepreneurship/. Cleveland State is hosting a Community Pitch Competition with a $5K dollar prize...
CLEVELAND, OH
mhscardinalnation.org

Cardinal Nation Exclusive: Mentor School Board Issues Statement on New Policy Regarding Public Participation at School Board Meetings

After months of vehement debate, Mentor’s school board has updated its current policy regarding public speaking at meetings. On December 9, 2022, parents and guardians of Mentor Schools students received an email from the Mentor School District. The message announced new policies on the hearing of the public at monthly school board meetings.
MENTOR, OH
ideastream.org

Parma schools will put another bond issue attempt on the ballot in May

The Parma City School Board of Education voted Monday night to attempt to put another bond issue on the ballot for voters to consider in May. This is the district’s fourth consecutive attempt to get a bond issue approved, with the last attempt failing in November last year, 17,292 to 19,067. The bond would be used to construct a centralized high school as the district looks to close two high schools to trim costs.
PARMA, OH
ideastream.org

Proposed youth drop-in center in Ohio City generates heated debate

A conflict has been brewing over the last year over the location of a drop-in shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, pitting some neighbors against each other. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, which would operate the center, is hoping the drop-in center – proposed for 4100 Franklin...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH

