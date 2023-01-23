Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland State Entrepreneurship and Innovation
We were joined in the Mix Studio by Sandra Godsey, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. She shared about the opportunities available for students in our area looking to start a new business. Learn more online at https://ww5.clevelandstatecc.edu/entrepreneurship/. Cleveland State is hosting a Community Pitch Competition with a $5K dollar prize...
mhscardinalnation.org
Cardinal Nation Exclusive: Mentor School Board Issues Statement on New Policy Regarding Public Participation at School Board Meetings
After months of vehement debate, Mentor’s school board has updated its current policy regarding public speaking at meetings. On December 9, 2022, parents and guardians of Mentor Schools students received an email from the Mentor School District. The message announced new policies on the hearing of the public at monthly school board meetings.
ideastream.org
Parma schools will put another bond issue attempt on the ballot in May
The Parma City School Board of Education voted Monday night to attempt to put another bond issue on the ballot for voters to consider in May. This is the district’s fourth consecutive attempt to get a bond issue approved, with the last attempt failing in November last year, 17,292 to 19,067. The bond would be used to construct a centralized high school as the district looks to close two high schools to trim costs.
'A wonderful story of triumph': Eighth grader inspires Cuyahoga County drug court defendants
CLEVELAND — Jason Rossi is one of dozens of infants who started life in the addiction section of MetroHealth's neonatal intensive care unit. Thirteen years later, this eighth grader took on a unique school project. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
ideastream.org
Proposed youth drop-in center in Ohio City generates heated debate
A conflict has been brewing over the last year over the location of a drop-in shelter for youth experiencing homelessness in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, pitting some neighbors against each other. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry, which would operate the center, is hoping the drop-in center – proposed for 4100 Franklin...
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
Parma school board vice president resigns after felony forgery arrest
PARMA, Ohio -- Roughly a week after her arrest for felony forgery, Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President Amanda Karpus resigned her position on Thursday (Jan. 19). “All I can tell you is we accepted her resignation and we’re going to move forward,” Board of Education President Steven...
Cleveland Selects Nonprofit for Renovation, Management of Historic Highland Golf Course
Beyond renovations, the group will aim to protect the legacy of a course that has long served Black golfers
Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Public Library’s former director of its inclusion and leadership education department sued the library system last week and accused officials of racial discrimination. Twyla Turner filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland over her October firing. She also accused library officials of failing...
Cleveland Water planning future water main replacement projects in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- Cleveland water is planning a major waterline project in the next year or two for North Avenue in Parma. “Generally the northern part of Parma has six-inch waterlines installed before 1954 that were cast iron and without internal cement lining,” Parma City Engineer Hasmukh Patel said.
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
Cleveland City Council Wants to Use $1.9 Million in ARPA Money to Eliminate $190 Million in Medical Debt for Residents
"That debt is disproportionately held in low-income communities and communities of color," said Charles Slife
Who can build the best snowman in North Olmsted?
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Do you want to build a snowman?. That’s the question the City of North Olmsted is currently asking residents with its inaugural and free snowman-building competition, running now through March. 1.
Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4
The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Cuyahoga County food pantries, SNAP recipients bracing for reduction in benefits
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the pandemic-era federal food stamp benefits end in March, Carrie Traylor said her food budget will drop from $250 per month to $58. That’s a loss of about two weeks of food, the 64-year-old woman, who is battling colon cancer, told cleveland.com. “I’m scared,”...
