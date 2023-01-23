Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Man arrested in Chattanooga for kidnapping, car theft
From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: A Cleveland man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a running car with a sleeping child inside Monday, court filings show. Harold Green, 63, faces charges of kidnapping and two counts of property theft worth over $5,000. He was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to court records, after police found him in a second stolen car during a traffic stop.
WDEF
Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting
SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities
A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
WDEF
One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
WTVCFOX
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
wcyb.com
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WDEF
Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County
CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
GBI: Man shot, killed by Gordon County deputy after traffic stop, chase
A northwest Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning following a traffic stop and chase, aut...
WDEF
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
atlantanewsfirst.com
33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
wrganews.com
Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman
A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
Georgia 911 dispatcher dies after being ejected in crash, hit by truck on I-75
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia 911 dispatcher was killed after a truck hit her car and then another truck hit her on the side of the road, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Haley Cunningham, 28, was an employee with Whitfield County 911. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years
We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
