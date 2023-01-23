ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymix1041.com

Man arrested in Chattanooga for kidnapping, car theft

From the Chattanooga Times Free Press: A Cleveland man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a running car with a sleeping child inside Monday, court filings show. Harold Green, 63, faces charges of kidnapping and two counts of property theft worth over $5,000. He was arrested early Tuesday morning, according to court records, after police found him in a second stolen car during a traffic stop.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Dead in South Pittsburg Shooting

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WDEF) — Authorities aren’t saying much yet about the death of two people in South Pittsburg on Tuesday. But Police Chief Wayne Jordan says a man and woman were found in a home in the 400 block of Dixie Avenue. They both had been shot.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Man Wanted for Murder in East Ridge Taken into Custody by Mexican Authorities

A man wanted for the November 2022 killing of a woman on Spriggs Street has been taken into custody in Mexico. According to East Ridge police, on Monday, Jose Antonio Cruz Ramirez was taken into custody by Mexican Authorities. The East Ridge Police Department and the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office are coordinating with our federal partners to secure extradition on an outstanding 1st Degree Murder warrant.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County

An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

One Dead with Gunshot Wounds at Scene of Crash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One person died in a car wreck on Saturday, the Chattanooga Police Department said. They say the driver had gunshot wounds. A child in the backseat of the car was uninjured, according to police. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD arrived on scene to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Deputy fatally shoots suspect in Gordon County

CALHOUN, Georgia (WDEF) – The GBI will investigate an officer involved shooting overnight in north Georgia. It happened in the rural community of Sugar Valley in Gordon County around 1 AM. The Gordon County Sheriff says one of his deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Resaca, but it...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

33 firearms and 638 grams of meth seized from Gilmer County home, man arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gilner County man is under arrest after 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms were taken from his home. Gilmer County detectives and agents of the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) searched Jacob Davis’ home on Old Flat Creek Road as part of a larger investigation. The search turned up 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the firearms had been stolen from Fannin County. Several power tools and other stolen items in Davis’ home were also tied to burglaries in Fannin County.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Wreck on I-75 kills Calhoun woman

A Calhoun woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Gordon County Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50 a.m., a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318. Cunningham lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound, with her vehicle disabled and facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
WTVC

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
CLEVELAND, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Regional Jetport celebrates 10 years

We were joined by former Cleveland City Mayor Tom Rowland and managing director Mark Fidler. There will be a birthday celebration today from 2:00-4:00 at the Jetport’s main facility. Learn more about what the Cleveland Regional Jetport has to offer online at https://www.clevelandregionaljetport.com/
CLEVELAND, TN

