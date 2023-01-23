Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
FanDuel says user data possibly stolen in recent MailChimp breach
Sensitive data belonging to the FanDuel users was compromised in the recent MailChimp data breach, the of sports betting site has told customers. An email sent to FanDuel customers confirmed their full names and email addresses were accessed as a consequence of the MailChimp cyberattack, and warning them to stay vigilant against potential phishing attacks.
IGN
League of Legends Dev Riot Games Reveals That Hackers Stole Game Source Code; Expects Content Leaks as It Refuses to Pay Ransom
Earlier this week, League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games revealed that the studio had been hacked. At the time, the popular developer didn't share a ton of details about it. However, the company has now confirmed the specifics of the hack. In a long Twitter thread, Riot Games...
TechCrunch
Riot Games hack could help cheaters
While the company reassured its users that “there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained,” the hack could still be damaging, as hackers got their hands on the source code for Riot’s popular games League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, as well as the source code for the company’s legacy anticheat system.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Summons Sony PlayStation in Its Defense Against the FTC Lawsuit Targeting the Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Microsoft's attempts to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard is filled with several roadblocks. With potential objections from regulators in the EU and United States, the Redmond-based tech giants have their work cut for them. And it also doesn't help that many of its rivals such as Sony PlayStation have tried their best to block this deal as well.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Patent Would Punish Toxic Players and Reward Others
Toxicity is a very big problem with online gaming, and companies are constantly looking for new ways to make things more welcoming. A newly discovered patent from PlayStation indicates that the company is attempting to do just that, with a system that would reward players for good behavior, and punish those that make games less enjoyable for others. Rewards would include things like medals and "virtual points," while toxic players would have their actions reviewed by a human moderator, and players would be given a chance to appeal any potential punishments.
makeuseof.com
How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
TechRadar
Microsoft wants to help stop you being hit by Excel malware
The days are numbered for hackers using Excel’s XLL features to deliver malware to Microsoft customers, the company has announced. XLL files are similar to DLL files and provide the program with a number of advanced features, including custom functions and toolbars. Crooks have been using XLL files in...
TechRadar
Overwatch 2 Cassidy guide: abilities, lore and gameplay
In Overwatch 2, Cassidy is a rootin’ tootin’ outlaw. Starting off as one of the founding members of the notorious Deadlock Gang, this criminal organization wasn’t to be messed with, and neither was he. Cassidy wasn’t always this cowboy’s name, however. In the beginning, this outlaw was...
game-news24.com
Rift Games Admits League of Legends Source Code Stolen by Hackers Aroged
If there was a crime trend that has really grown for more than three or three years, it seems that hacked are a common common type of buzzword. Of course the pandemic has put many employees to work home, but the fact is, like a office full of supervision and shut-up is not possible. An accident, where victims often take to the ground of hacking; extortion can cause many big problems, such as Rockstar and GTA e.V., etc. In reality, Riot Games’ situation isn’t bad for everybody.
NME
Here’s how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct
Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a Developer Direct livestream later today (January 25) – find out how to watch below. Confirmed earlier this month, the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.”
TechRadar
How to export LastPass passwords to Keeper
Since LastPass has suffered several security breaches during the last year, many security-conscious users have decided to ditch LastPass for a more secure password manager (opens in new tab). Since you’re probably one of them, you’ve surely stumbled upon Keeper while searching for a safer solution. If yes,...
League of Legends Ahri ASU Release Date
The League of Legends Ahri Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) will be released with Patch 13.3 in a couple weeks on Feb. 8. This will update Ahri's visuals.
First 36 Teams Announced for the Overwatch World Cup
The return of the Overwatch World Cup was announced late in 2022 and fans could not be more excited to see their team represented in the worldwide tournament. On Tuesday January 24, the Overwatch team announced more updates for the Overwatch World Cup, including the 36 teams that are invited to participate. In addition to the 36 teams there will be four wildcard teams that have a chance to enter the fray. Details for the wildcard teams will be revealed later in February.
The next two weeks of Xbox Game Pass include Hi-Fi Rush, Inkulinati, and more
Following the Xbox Developer_Direct show, Xbox revealed the games heading to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks, including Inkulinati and more.
ComicBook
Destiny 2 Back Online After Hotfix, Account Rollbacks
Destiny 2 has finally come back online following a lengthy downtime stemming from a problematic update released recently, Bungie confirmed on Wednesday in a series of social posts about the matter. Features such as Destiny 2 vendors and more have been reenabled with the release of Hotfix 6.3.0.6, and the problems with Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts have hopefully been resolved, too. Accompanying this hotfix is an account rollback that reverts players' accounts back to a previous state.
Comments / 0