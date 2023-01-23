Read full article on original website
Protesters gather in Columbus calling for justice for Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members in Columbus gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday afternoon to protest the death of Tyre Nichols. Earlier this month, Nichols was severely beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop, and later died at the hospital. Five officers were charged in Nichols' death. According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, the Scorpion unit which the officers were part of has been inactive since the incident on January 7, 2023.
Ohio putting up state funds for Westland Mall demolition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly 600 buildings are set to be demolished with the help of funding from the state of Ohio, including the Westland Mall building. Counties were eligible to receive funds from the $150 million allocated to the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. “So many...
Retired Columbus police officer says empathy is big part of police de-escalation training
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "De-escalation starts in the academy when you are a recruit officer going through 29 weeks of training," retired Columbus police officer Larry Nelson said. Nelson spent 28 years on the force and was part of CPD's advanced training unit, before retiring in Jan. 2023. He...
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
Man shot in leg in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg early Saturday morning. This happened around 2:22 a.m. Saturday. Police were called to the 700 block of Frebis Avenue where the victim was found with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Ohio Dollar General stores shut down to change shelf prices, AG Dave Yost confirms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Dollar General stores closed their doors Friday morning to re-tag all shelf prices, which is the reason Attorney General Dave Yost sued the company in 2022. Yost responded to the store closers in a social media post, Yost wrote,. Glad to see this first...
Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, plead 'not guilty'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of an eight-month-old baby were back in court Friday. Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, both plead "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children. Both Dawson and March Jr. are...
Columbus devoting more money, resources to fight gun crimes with federal partners
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus leaders and federal authorities are planning to devote more resources to combating gun crimes in the city. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and Assistant Police Chief LaShanna Potts were joined by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker and ATF Director Steve Dettelbach during a Thursday news conference. Columbus officials announced a partnership with federal agents and federal prosecutors to combat gun crimes through more manpower, new technology, and more money.
Columbus woman accused of kidnapping young twins faces new felony charges for car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — New felony charges came down Friday against the woman accused in the high-profile kidnappings of one five-month-old twins days before Christmas. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson for the thefts of two more cars in a case that happened weeks prior to the abductions.
Columbus Police celebrate 138th recruit class
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After completing more than 30 weeks of training, the 138th Columbus police graduating class will soon hit the streets. 31 recruits officially graduated Friday, but the city is still short a number of officers it wants to help protect and serve. It comes at a...
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
'He was an average kid,' Grandfather of 14-year-old charged in New Years Eve homicide says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The founder of a Columbus anti-violence group, says more work needs to be done after two juveniles are charged in connection with two separate deadly shootings within days of each other. "We have to show them how you earn respect," said Sean Stevenson, the founder...
Mother, boyfriend indicted in the death of 8-month-old boy, according to court documents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus couple arrested in connection with the death of the woman's eight-month-old son was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday. A Franklin County grand jury charged both Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, with involuntary manslaughter and three counts of endangering children.
Ky'air Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. Police confirmed that officers were called to Ky'air Thomas' home at East Whittier and Champion for a medical emergency late Saturday night. Just 6 months old,...
1 person injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a car crash in north Columbus early Friday morning. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on State Route 315 near Ackerman Road. Police said one person was taken to OSU Main in stable condition. Southbound lanes were closed for over...
614 Restaurant Week arrives in Columbus, Barrel and Boar previews favorite dishes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Restaurant Week is here in Columbus!. The event is presented by Revolution Mortgage and this year's beneficiary is the Children’s Hunger Alliance. Barrel and Boar stopped by Good Day Columbus on Wednesday to share some of their favorite dishes. Residents have the chance...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Blakely and Diva from Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Blakely and Diva from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. Both pups came to the shelter as strays and are looking for their fur-ever families!. Blakely. This young pup is 9 months old and weighs around 34 pounds. She is a mixed...
Empowering women, celebrating natural hairstyles during CROWN Act Hair Story event
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On Saturday, the Department of Neighborhoods and the City of Columbus’ Commission on Black Girls (COBG) hosted the 2023 CROWN Act Celebration at COSI. The CROWN Act: Hair Story Event was a celebration supporting and admiring natural hairstyles and cultural expression. "It's a celebration...
