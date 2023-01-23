The subject of reparations for African Americans has been a polarizing issue in American discourse for decades. Since 1989, Bill H.R.40 – the “Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act” – has lingered on the House floor, never reaching the Senate. The bill would identify the federal and state government’s former role in supporting chattel slavery, study its lasting harms, and devise avenues for appropriate remedies. With the federal government unlikely to consider a reparations program, California has taken it upon itself to consider the subject.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO