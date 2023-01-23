ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
mymix1041.com

Have you seen John Risati Boyd? Cleveland Police need your help

From Local 3 News: John Risati Boyd, who is 20 years old, was reported missing from his home in Cleveland on Tuesday, January 17. Boyd was last seen on Saturday, January 7. He may be driving a silver-colored Nissan Rogue. If you have information about Boyd or where he might...
CLEVELAND, OH

