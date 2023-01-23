Read full article on original website
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
21-year-old shot, killed at Cleveland gas station
A 21-year-old man shot in the chest Tuesday evening at Quincy Gas on the city's east side later died, according to city police.
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
Medical examiner, Akron police investigate fatal shooting
The Summit County medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of a man from Akron.
Driver found dead in Akron driveway after shooting: police
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
Man found dead in Cleveland shooting: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Cleveland Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. 61st Street after a 61-year-old victim was found shot in his home.
Alleged drug trafficker arrested in Lorain with $35,000 worth of suspected cocaine, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drug trafficker is off the streets after the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit and U.S. Marshals conducted an arrest warrant, LPD confirmed,. Lorain Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Charles Brooks of Lorain. His arrest led to a search warrant being executed at a Lorain...
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is deliberating in the trial for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
Car traveling on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires, stopped; drunk driver arrested: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Warrensville Center Road. At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police...
96-year-old Cleveland man’s death ruled a homicide, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say that a 96-year-old Cleveland man who died in October was murdered. Police found Curtis Sutton in his bed on Oct. 11. At the time of the incident, police did not suspect any foul play in Sutton’s death, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the spokeswoman for Cleveland police.
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
Have you seen John Risati Boyd? Cleveland Police need your help
From Local 3 News: John Risati Boyd, who is 20 years old, was reported missing from his home in Cleveland on Tuesday, January 17. Boyd was last seen on Saturday, January 7. He may be driving a silver-colored Nissan Rogue. If you have information about Boyd or where he might...
