Elton Dean Hall, 87, died Sunday morning at the Mountain View hospital after a brief illness. Dean was born March 27, 1935, in Pleasant Grove, Arkansas to Bernice & Harvey Oliver Hall. At the age of 14, his father died and he became the man of the house, helping to raise his four younger siblings, Joy, Terry, Gary and Gail. After graduating high school at Pleasant Grove, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jean Ward on April 26, 1953, in Mountain View, AR. They were married for nearly 70 years. Dean served in the Air Force and then worked for over 20 years for Santa Fe Railroad in Lawrence, KS until 1980. After retiring, Dean and Doris moved back home to Arkansas and raised chickens. He served three terms as Stone County Judge and multiple terms as Justice of the Peace. He also worked for many years at the Pleasant Grove Water Department and volunteered for numerous community service projects.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO