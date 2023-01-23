ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Sidney Daily News

City record

-10:18 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue. -9:45 p.m.: crime in progress. Nathan Hubert James Eary, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official business. -8:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of South Main Avenue. -8:14...
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: ‘At least 15 to 20 vehicles’ crash on US-35 WB, EB

DAYTON — Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. Route 35 from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard early Monday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the strip of highway from both eastbound and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes starting at 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported barn fire in Miami County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Mowry Road in Pleasant Hill for the fire around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >> CLICK HERE FOR...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash

According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
FINDLAY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Finger food

Tyler Rickert, left, 5, watches as Evan Yoh, 4, both of Sidney, displays one of his fruit snacks stuck to his thumb during lunch at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tyler is the son of Kayla and Devon Rickert. Evan is the son of Amanda and Justin Yoh.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank

MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Sidney Daily News

SNAP program changes

SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Road crews tackle latest winter storm

SIDNEY – Road crews handled this week’s winter weather event quickly and smoothly with the help of multiple factors, according to Shelby County Engineer Robert Geuy, Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “With the advanced warning, we were able...
SIDNEY, OH

