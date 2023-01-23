Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:18 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue. -9:45 p.m.: crime in progress. Nathan Hubert James Eary, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official business. -8:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of South Main Avenue. -8:14...
4 people taken to hospital, some unconscious after hazmat, rescue operation at Dayton business
DAYTON — Four people were taken to the hospital, including two people who were unconscious after cleaning a pit at a Dayton business Wednesday. Around 3:30 p.m., Dayton fire and hazmat crews were called to a business in the 1100 block of West Stewart Streets for four people who were in a 12-foot pit unconscious, according to District Chief Adam Landis.
Police: ‘At least 15 to 20 vehicles’ crash on US-35 WB, EB
DAYTON — Multiple crashes were reported on U.S. Route 35 from Gettysburg Avenue to South James H McGee Boulevard early Monday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the strip of highway from both eastbound and westbound lanes due to multiple crashes starting at 5:15 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Ohio BCI completes investigation into shooting of Deputy Matthew Yates
Deputy Yates was shot and killed in July 2022 at a mobile home park as he was responding to reports of a person shot.
Shots fired at Butler Township Olive Garden
According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters and emergency crews were called to a reported barn fire in Miami County early Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the 400 block of Mowry Road in Pleasant Hill for the fire around 12:30 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >> CLICK HERE FOR...
wktn.com
Overturned Tanker Truck Shuts Down SR 4 in Union County for 14 Hours
A semi driver was injured in a roll over accident late this past Sunday morning in Union County. According to information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred in the 13,000 block of State Route 4. The driver lost control of a semi hauling liquid nitrogen and...
sciotopost.com
Logan County – Ohio Wildlife Officers Find Two Large Bucks and a Doe Electrocuted
LOGAN – A State wildlife officer found a pretty abnormal sight after power lines fell into a body of water, and killed three deer. According to Ohio Division of Wildlife, in November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines.
UPDATE: Suspect in early morning home invasion captured, sheriff’s office says
BATH TWP. — UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect in an early morning home invasion, identified as Raymond J. Martin, has been captured. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help locating a suspect in a home invasion.
I-75 SB shut down for hours after semi crash
According to the City of Vandalia Division of Fire, a semi-crash shut down a portion of I-75 south around 6 a.m. Wednesday after winter weather left the roads slick. As of 9:24 a.m., I-75 south was still shut down at the ramp to I-70 West.
SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?
MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
hometownstations.com
Findlay police release the identity of the man found in retention pond
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department has released the identity of the man that was found dead in a retention pond behind the Walmart on Trenton Avenue last week. The person has been identified as 45-year-old Benjamin Greeno of Findlay. The autopsy says that drowning was the preliminary cause of death, but police are waiting on toxicology results. There was no trauma found on the body during the autopsy, and foul play is not suspected. Greeno's body was found by someone fishing in the pond last Thursday.
Sidney Daily News
Finger food
Tyler Rickert, left, 5, watches as Evan Yoh, 4, both of Sidney, displays one of his fruit snacks stuck to his thumb during lunch at Sidney Cooperative Nursery School on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tyler is the son of Kayla and Devon Rickert. Evan is the son of Amanda and Justin Yoh.
Police investigate robbery at Middletown bank
MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a robbery at a Middletown bank. Police responded to LCNB on Maria Drive at 1:08 p.m. today for a report of a robbery, according to a spokesperson for Middletown Police. Witnesses describe the suspect as a male wearing a red hoodie. The spokesperson said...
Sidney Daily News
SNAP program changes
SIDNEY — Due to a change in the federal law, associated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, SNAP emergency allotments will end after February 2023. According to the Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services, beginning in March 2023, SNAP recipients will only receive their normal monthly allotment and will not receive a second deposit towards the end of the month.
Police investigating after juvenile arrives at Springfield hospital shot
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating after a juvenile arrived at a Springfield hospital Sunday evening with a gunshot wound. The juvenile, only described as a male, showed up at Springfield Regional Medical Center around 7 p.m., according to Springfield Police Division dispatch records. The juvenile’s injury was described as...
Deputies asking public’s help identifying ‘crime spree’ suspect in Beavercreek Twp.
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a recent “crime spree” suspect in Beavercreek Township over the weekend. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office posted a photo that showed a man in a silver car around...
Sidney Daily News
Road crews tackle latest winter storm
SIDNEY – Road crews handled this week’s winter weather event quickly and smoothly with the help of multiple factors, according to Shelby County Engineer Robert Geuy, Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Press Secretary Matt Bruning. “With the advanced warning, we were able...
Woman says she was dragged from car after couple stole puppy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman said an SUV dragged her when she tried to stop two people from stealing her dog. Kelsie Wilcoxen got a brindle pit bull puppy named Sheeba for Christmas. Less than a week later she was in a Family Dollar parking lot when a man...
Defense attorney questions competency of alleged killer
LIMA — The attorney for a Tennessee man whose 2019 murder conviction in Allen County was overturned late last year by the Third District Court of Appeals has suggested his client is incapable of assisting in his own defense and therefore is incompetent to stand trial. Steve Chamberlain of...
