Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Motley Fool
Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?
Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
NEWSBTC
Number Of New Ethereum Validators Remains Flat Ahead Of Shanghai Upgrade
There is no marked shift in the number of new addresses depositing the required 32 ETH, the minimum amount required to be deposited into the Beacon Chain for holders who wish to operate a validator node, into the official Beacon Chain Deposit Address ahead of the Shanghai Upgrade on Ethereum.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins
A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
CoinDesk
Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized autonomous organization Index Coop has released an index that offers users diversified liquid-staking assets on the Ethereum network. The Diversified Stakes ETH Index (dsETH) is designed to make it easier for users to...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K
Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
Dutch central bank fines cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase 3.3 million euros
AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank (DNB) has fined U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN.O) 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million) for failing to obtain the correct registration in the Netherlands before offering services.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
theblock.co
Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water
Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely watched 'golden cross' that suggests more upside ahead
The S&P 500 is on the verge of flashing a closely followed technical buy signal later this week. The "golden cross" occurs when the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average. The indicator suggests more upside could be in store for the S&P 500, which is up 15%...
Dormant ICO Era Whale Wallet Wakes Up, Transfers $80M Ethereum
A mysterious whale wallet that was active during the ICO period transferred large amounts of Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: The wallet, which had been dormant for six years, suddenly moved almost 50,000 Ethereum worth approximately $80 million to staking. On-chain data shows that the wallet then received 120,000 ETH at...
Comments / 0