u.today

XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback

Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Hit $5,000 in 2023?

Ethereum has experienced a roller-coaster ride of value, going from over $4,890 to $896 and now standing at $1,633. The long-term potential for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies to disrupt economic systems is high, pointing to long-term price targets far beyond $5,000. However, the short-term future is uncertain and it could...
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
NEWSBTC

Number Of New Ethereum Validators Remains Flat Ahead Of Shanghai Upgrade

There is no marked shift in the number of new addresses depositing the required 32 ETH, the minimum amount required to be deposited into the Beacon Chain for holders who wish to operate a validator node, into the official Beacon Chain Deposit Address ahead of the Shanghai Upgrade on Ethereum.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
investing.com

Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run

© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
CoinDesk

Index Coop Introduces Index for Diversified Liquid Ethereum Staking

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Decentralized autonomous organization Index Coop has released an index that offers users diversified liquid-staking assets on the Ethereum network. The Diversified Stakes ETH Index (dsETH) is designed to make it easier for users to...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Resumes Increase as The Bulls Aim Larger Rally To $25K

Bitcoin price started a fresh increase from the $22,400 support zone. BTC climbed to a new yearly high and now aims more upsides above $24,000. Bitcoin started a fresh increase after forming a base near the $22,400 support zone. The price is trading above $23,000 and the 100 hourly simple...
theblock.co

Investor Jeremy Grantham dismisses bitcoin's latest rally as crypto prices tread water

Bitcoin was trading at $22,900, up 0.1%. Ether dropped 0.2%, trading around $1620. Binance’s BNB gained 3.6% over the past 24 hours. Crypto stocks were slightly lower in early trading. Cryptocurrency prices meandered in early trading, with bitcoin unable to break past $23,000 on a consistent basis. Crypto stocks...
Benzinga

Dormant ICO Era Whale Wallet Wakes Up, Transfers $80M Ethereum

A mysterious whale wallet that was active during the ICO period transferred large amounts of Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: The wallet, which had been dormant for six years, suddenly moved almost 50,000 Ethereum worth approximately $80 million to staking. On-chain data shows that the wallet then received 120,000 ETH at...

