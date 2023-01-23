Brooks & Dunn performing in Columbus this June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the best-selling music duos of all time is coming back on tour and will make a stop in central Ohio.

Country music duo Brooks & Dunn will be performing at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on June 16 as part of its “Reboot 2023” tour with special guest Scotty McCreery. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have together won 70 awards for its music catalogue dating back to the 1990s.

A time for the Columbus concert has not been announced. Other shows in the Midwest region include Lexington (May 11) and Pittsburgh (May 12). Tickets will go on sale this Friday.

