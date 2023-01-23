Read full article on original website
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Opening First Scoop Shop in San Diego
Santa Barbara Born Ice Cream Shop Joining The Forum in Carlsbad
All-Star Deejay benefit show at the Casbah will help paralyzed Mira Mesa father
POWAY, Calif. — This Sunday, thirteen DJ's will team up at the Casbah for a benefit concert to raise money for a Mira Mesa father. In this Zevely Zone, we share Lakan Morales' story of survival after a tragic day at the beach. It happened last summer on July 2. One wave at the beach changed Lakan's life forever." "It's hard being a quadriplegic," said the 51-year-old from his wheelchair.
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
Thrillist
Make a Reservation at These Delicious Hotel Restaurants in San Diego
Home to 70 miles of coastline, more than 30 beaches and nearly 270 sunny days per year, San Diego continues to be one of the nation’s top travel destinations—and it has the hotel scene to prove it. Be it the coastal boutique bungalow or the expansive inland resort, these properties boast impressive onsite amenities and superb design, to be sure, but it’s their ace dining options that are destinations in and of themselves, beckoning discerning palates from across the county and country alike. Whether you’re seeking a splurge getaway, staycation, or night on the town, these hotel restaurants have you covered, from a rooftop Roman trattoria to oceanfront cooking.
This San Diego Pizza Is One of the 100 Best In America
Here’s where you can get one of the best pizzas in the nation, right here in San Diego!
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
Families of loved ones who have died in San Diego jails demand a meeting with Sheriff Martinez
SAN DIEGO — People with loved ones who died while in custody at San Diego County jails came together to demand an audience and answers from Sheriff Kelly Martinez. Those families met at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters in Kearny Mesa saying they are a unit - or a reform group - and they want to come to Sheriff Martinez as a group because they've been supporting each other through their individual loved one’s death in custody.
A day dedicated to squirrels: Why San Diegans need to coexist with them
SAN DIEGO, California — Whether they’re climbing trees in the park or running through your backyard, squirrels may be the wild animal we come in closest contact with daily in Southern California. It’s all the more reason to recognize Squirrel Appreciation Day every January 21 and reflect on...
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach
A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance
A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
Teen Girl Blasts YMCA Trans Policy After Seeing a Transgender Woman Shower
A teen in San Diego is speaking out against a YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked transgender woman while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips was showering at the Santee facility after her swim...
Transgender woman at center of Santee YMCA locker room debate speaks out
SANTEE, Calif. — On Wednesday at the Santee City Council meeting, the transgender woman at the center of a vitriolic debate over the local YMCA's locker room policy took to the podium to share her side of the story. Two weeks earlier, 17-year-old Rebecca Philips said she was "terrified"...
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
pacificsandiego.com
New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
The 1,900-capacity venue will open with Ziggy Marley shows Feb. 3 and 4, followed by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, Big Gigantic and more. It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
kjzz.org
'As close to heaven as you can get': A closer look at the architectural evolution of LDS temples
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints San Diego California Temple in La Jolla, California. Houses of worship are often recognizable — whether they’re churches, synagogues, mosques or the holy buildings of other faiths. But writer Greg Allen says the architecture of the Church of Jesus Christ...
'Point in Time' count to give glimpse into San Diego homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO — The signs of our homelessness crisis in San Diego are everywhere and it only looks to be getting worse. On Thursday, the Point In Time count of the unsheltered population will help us understand just how big the problem is. The data gathered will be used...
