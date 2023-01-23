ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

CBS 8

All-Star Deejay benefit show at the Casbah will help paralyzed Mira Mesa father

POWAY, Calif. — This Sunday, thirteen DJ's will team up at the Casbah for a benefit concert to raise money for a Mira Mesa father. In this Zevely Zone, we share Lakan Morales' story of survival after a tragic day at the beach. It happened last summer on July 2. One wave at the beach changed Lakan's life forever." "It's hard being a quadriplegic," said the 51-year-old from his wheelchair.
POWAY, CA
CBS 8

How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?

SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Thrillist

Make a Reservation at These Delicious Hotel Restaurants in San Diego

Home to 70 miles of coastline, more than 30 beaches and nearly 270 sunny days per year, San Diego continues to be one of the nation’s top travel destinations—and it has the hotel scene to prove it. Be it the coastal boutique bungalow or the expansive inland resort, these properties boast impressive onsite amenities and superb design, to be sure, but it’s their ace dining options that are destinations in and of themselves, beckoning discerning palates from across the county and country alike. Whether you’re seeking a splurge getaway, staycation, or night on the town, these hotel restaurants have you covered, from a rooftop Roman trattoria to oceanfront cooking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelmag.com

5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego

Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hispanosnews.com

San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego

From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Families of loved ones who have died in San Diego jails demand a meeting with Sheriff Martinez

SAN DIEGO — People with loved ones who died while in custody at San Diego County jails came together to demand an audience and answers from Sheriff Kelly Martinez. Those families met at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters in Kearny Mesa saying they are a unit - or a reform group - and they want to come to Sheriff Martinez as a group because they've been supporting each other through their individual loved one’s death in custody.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach

A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance

A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
CHULA VISTA, CA
AlexCap

Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?

Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pacificsandiego.com

New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market

The 1,900-capacity venue will open with Ziggy Marley shows Feb. 3 and 4, followed by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, Big Gigantic and more. It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

