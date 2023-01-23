Read full article on original website
Amish drivers in Ohio refuse to pay buggy light citations
Each of the men who appeared in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday told a judge they would rather go to jail or do community service than pay the fines.
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
The Impractical Jokers coming to Ohio in June
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.
Ohio couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old
A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old were charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
Tecumseh student goes viral after surprising teachers with birthday cakes
Sophomore Austin Soppe arrived at school Friday morning with two cakes that he baked for his teachers, Mr. Knapke and Mrs. Serling, who were both celebrating their birthdays on Jan. 20.
Suspect, 14, arrested in Ohio McDonald’s homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
New video, crash report released from deadly Turnpike pile-up: I-Team
(WJW) – Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team gives us a new look inside the scene of a deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike. A new report on the crash shows one big question cannot be answered. Meanwhile, as this comes to light, one family torn apart...
