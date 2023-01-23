ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

WDTN

The Impractical Jokers coming to Ohio in June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old

A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old were charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.   A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Suspect, 14, arrested in Ohio McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH

