DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO