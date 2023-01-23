ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, AR

whiterivernow.com

Obituary: Elton Dean Hall

Elton Dean Hall, 87, died Sunday morning at the Mountain View hospital after a brief illness. Dean was born March 27, 1935, in Pleasant Grove, Arkansas to Bernice & Harvey Oliver Hall. At the age of 14, his father died and he became the man of the house, helping to raise his four younger siblings, Joy, Terry, Gary and Gail. After graduating high school at Pleasant Grove, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jean Ward on April 26, 1953, in Mountain View, AR. They were married for nearly 70 years. Dean served in the Air Force and then worked for over 20 years for Santa Fe Railroad in Lawrence, KS until 1980. After retiring, Dean and Doris moved back home to Arkansas and raised chickens. He served three terms as Stone County Judge and multiple terms as Justice of the Peace. He also worked for many years at the Pleasant Grove Water Department and volunteered for numerous community service projects.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Obituary: Valerie Denise Raviscioni

Valerie Denise Raviscioni, 65, passed away on January 23rd, 2023. She was born on August 22nd, 1957 in Sanger, California to Theodore and Helen (Mercante) Grizzell. She lived in Newark, close to her immediate family. Valerie loved to play Bingo and could make a life-long friend in any circumstance, like on a train. She loved to make people laugh. She also enjoyed making and sharing recipes with people. Her daughters and grandchildren were the pride of her life. She graduated from Madera high school and was on the bowling Friday Night Mix League. She was a cancer survivor.
SANGER, CA
Obituary: Judy Sharon McKenzie Jaeger

Judy Sharon McKenzie Jaeger, 83, of Batesville went to be with her Savior on Monday, January 23, 2023. Judy was born in Waterford, MS on June 2, 1939, to Charles A. and Myrtle “Gertrude” Smith McKenzie. She was an avid traveler and saw many countries with her husband...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Demarius Brown

Demarius Brown, 23, of Batesville passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Cave City. He was born May 19, 1999, in Batesville to Daris and Shan Brown and LaTonia and Marcus Nelson. He was a mechanic for the U.S. Army and a graduate of the Batesville High School Class of 2017. He loved playing football and baseball. He enjoyed working out and desired to be a cattle farmer. Demarius loved the time spent with his daughter, Matea Brown.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Donald Ray Jackson Jr

Donald Ray Jackson JR, 43, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on November 20, 1979, to Donald Ray Jackson SR and Sue (Ritter) Younger. Donald enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, and watching sports. He was currently learning to play harmonica. He was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his two daughters.
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Dustin Wayne Herndon

Dustin Wayne Herndon, 31, of Cave City passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born on June 8, 1991, in Batesville, AR to Brent and Dianne Herndon. He was an operator for Trash Truckin’. Dustin enjoyed time spent with his family. He also enjoyed music, cars, technology, and shopping.
CAVE CITY, AR
Obituary: Jeffery William Beck

Jeffery William Beck, 58, of Mt Pleasant, AR died peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Batesville AR, with loved ones at his side. Per his wishes, no services will be held and he will be later laid at rest next to his father in Melbourne Arkansas. Although his life span...
MOUNT PLEASANT, AR
Obituary: Nora Elizabeth Brooks

Nora Elizabeth Brooks, 74, of Locust Grove passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Baptist Hospital. She was born August 9, 1948, in Batesville, Arkansas to Harry J and Frances Pauline Fulbright. She married Johnny Brooks on June 20, 1969. She was a business owner of three Merle Norman stores and adopted many animals that needed a home throughout her life. She was a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
LOCUST GROVE, AR
Obituary: John “Johnny” Connerley Milum, Jr.

John “Johnny” Connerley Milum, Jr., 74, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House. Johnny was born on July 18, 1948, in Batesville, Arkansas to John Connerley Milum and Marian Phillips Milum. Johnny graduated from Batesville High School in 1966 and went...
BATESVILLE, AR
Obituary: Oneida (Hicks) Chapman

Oneida (Hicks) Chapman of Little Rock, Arkansas, formerly of Newport, departed this life on January 21, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born November 16, 1923, in Bald Knob, the only child of Herbert and Pearl (Roasseau) Hicks. Oneida graduated from Tuckerman High School, where she was the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney

Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
Obituary: Hulan (Hugh) Ramsey

Hulan (Hugh) Ramsey, 88, of Fifty Six, Arkansas graduated from the temporal to the eternal on Thursday, January 20, 2023, at the Blossoms of Mountain View. He was born August 14, 1934, to Garless and Willie Fay Sisk Ramsey. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a great example of hard work, respectability and Christian living. He was a member of the Sanctuary UPC of Mountain View and had a great brotherly love for all he met.
FIFTY-SIX, AR
Cave City mayor completes League certification program

Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson has achieved Level II status as a Certified Municipal Official and has completed his yearly continuing education courses, according to the Arkansas Municipal League. As a City Council member in 2012, he was among the league’s inaugural class of Level I graduates through the league’s...
CAVE CITY, AR
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building

A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
BATESVILLE, AR
BREAKING: Winter weather causing major traffic issues

The winter weather conditions are causing traffic headaches throughout Independence County. Authorities urge drivers to stay home if possible. Four-wheel drive vehicles and tractor-trailer rigs are even having issues in the wintry mix, according to scanner traffic. For a complete list of closings and cancellations, please refresh the White River...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

