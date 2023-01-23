Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jerry Williams
Jerry Williams, 67, of Cave City, Arkansas passed away Friday, January 20, 2023. He was born January 6, 1956, in Bremen, Indiana to Eddy Franklin Williams and Avis Faye (Richardson) Williams. Jerry loved nature and he taught his family to enjoy nature. He enjoyed going fishing, and hunting, and was...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Donald Ray Jackson Jr
Donald Ray Jackson JR, 43, passed away on January 23, 2023. He was born in Batesville, AR, on November 20, 1979, to Donald Ray Jackson SR and Sue (Ritter) Younger. Donald enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, and watching sports. He was currently learning to play harmonica. He was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his two daughters.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Demarius Brown
Demarius Brown, 23, of Batesville passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in Cave City. He was born May 19, 1999, in Batesville to Daris and Shan Brown and LaTonia and Marcus Nelson. He was a mechanic for the U.S. Army and a graduate of the Batesville High School Class of 2017. He loved playing football and baseball. He enjoyed working out and desired to be a cattle farmer. Demarius loved the time spent with his daughter, Matea Brown.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Judy Sharon McKenzie Jaeger
Judy Sharon McKenzie Jaeger, 83, of Batesville went to be with her Savior on Monday, January 23, 2023. Judy was born in Waterford, MS on June 2, 1939, to Charles A. and Myrtle “Gertrude” Smith McKenzie. She was an avid traveler and saw many countries with her husband...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Elton Dean Hall
Elton Dean Hall, 87, died Sunday morning at the Mountain View hospital after a brief illness. Dean was born March 27, 1935, in Pleasant Grove, Arkansas to Bernice & Harvey Oliver Hall. At the age of 14, his father died and he became the man of the house, helping to raise his four younger siblings, Joy, Terry, Gary and Gail. After graduating high school at Pleasant Grove, he married his high school sweetheart, Doris Jean Ward on April 26, 1953, in Mountain View, AR. They were married for nearly 70 years. Dean served in the Air Force and then worked for over 20 years for Santa Fe Railroad in Lawrence, KS until 1980. After retiring, Dean and Doris moved back home to Arkansas and raised chickens. He served three terms as Stone County Judge and multiple terms as Justice of the Peace. He also worked for many years at the Pleasant Grove Water Department and volunteered for numerous community service projects.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Richard Wilkins
On January 17, 2023, Richard Wilkins, 75, of Mountain View, Arkansas, took his last breath on this Earth and passed on to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior, while surrounded by family. Rick was born January 1, 1948, to William and Mildred Wilkins in Jonesboro Arkansas. After serving his...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: John “Johnny” Connerley Milum, Jr.
John “Johnny” Connerley Milum, Jr., 74, passed away on January 14, 2023, at the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House. Johnny was born on July 18, 1948, in Batesville, Arkansas to John Connerley Milum and Marian Phillips Milum. Johnny graduated from Batesville High School in 1966 and went...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Betty J. Hinkle Storey Cash Martin
Betty J. Hinkle Storey Cash Martin, 96, of Mountain View, Arkansas departed this life on January 22, 2023. She was born on Wednesday, December 15, 1926, in Batesville, Arkansas to the late John Alva and Alma (Lancaster) Hinkle. Betty dedicated more than forty years to nursing, working for various doctors,...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Faithlynn Rose Croney
Faithlynn Rose Croney, 1 year-8 months-27 days old, of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away January 23rd, 2023, in Little Rocky, Arkansas, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 27th, 2021, in Batesville, Arkansas to Chester Wayne Croney Jr. and Shania Lynn Sisco Croney. Faithlynn was a ray of...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Jeffery William Beck
Jeffery William Beck, 58, of Mt Pleasant, AR died peacefully on January 23, 2023, in Batesville AR, with loved ones at his side. Per his wishes, no services will be held and he will be later laid at rest next to his father in Melbourne Arkansas. Although his life span...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Hulan (Hugh) Ramsey
Hulan (Hugh) Ramsey, 88, of Fifty Six, Arkansas graduated from the temporal to the eternal on Thursday, January 20, 2023, at the Blossoms of Mountain View. He was born August 14, 1934, to Garless and Willie Fay Sisk Ramsey. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a great example of hard work, respectability and Christian living. He was a member of the Sanctuary UPC of Mountain View and had a great brotherly love for all he met.
ucanews.live
People of UCA: Taylor Aldridge
Taylor Aldridge is a senior student with a passion for fitness and body positivity. Aldridge is from Vilonia, Arkansas majoring in public relations with a minor in English. When she is outside the classroom, she is busy creating fitness content and helping others along their self-love journey. What’s your dream...
whiterivernow.com
County demolishes old school structure to make room for Senior Citizens Program building
A building that at one time was part of the Batesville School District campus was demolished and burned today. The building, located on Elm Street behind the Batesville School District Administration Offices on Water Street, was owned by the county and was demolished to make room for the new Independence County Senior Citizens Program building, which will be constructed on the property.
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
KTLO
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
Kait 8
Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith said Tuesday that two men had been arrested in connection with the murder of Kristy Taylor. Taylor was found shot to death outside her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem on July 9, 2022. Following a months-long investigation, Smith said...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Kenny Pitcher for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Kenny Pitcher (pictured with Citizens Bank’s Ashley Engles), a skilled maintenance employee at the Batesville School District, was named Monday to receive the January “Citizens Bank Above & Beyond Award.”. Being a team player with an ambition to bring his best on and off the clock, Pitcher’s colleagues...
Conway police make second arrest in weekend double homicide investigation
Conway police have arrested a second man in connection with a weekend double homicide investigation.
Kait 8
Police: Jonesboro woman ‘accidentally’ shot herself
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro woman who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg ‘accidentally’ shot herself, according to police. The department said a woman showed up at the hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. She originally told police she was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of Vine Street and Monroe Avenue, near the MicroSociety Elementary School.
whiterivernow.com
Cave City mayor completes League certification program
Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson has achieved Level II status as a Certified Municipal Official and has completed his yearly continuing education courses, according to the Arkansas Municipal League. As a City Council member in 2012, he was among the league’s inaugural class of Level I graduates through the league’s...
