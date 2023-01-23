ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cedarblueprints.com

Is Georgia the next Alabama?

January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
ATHENS, GA
Palm Beach Daily News

Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Red and Black

Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects

2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: No. 4 Tennessee Bludgeons Georgia

Tennessee basketball bullied and bludgeoned Georgia’s offense for the final 30 minutes of the Vols’ win over Georgia Wednesday night. In other words, it was just another night for Tennessee basketball. After an average opening 10 minutes, the Vols stepped on the gas and outlasted Georgia, 70-41. Here’s...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Nation's No. 1 Corner Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation's premier cornerbacks Ellis Robinson IV has announced via his social media that he will be making his commitment decision on February 1st, in just 9 days.  So, with a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, where will the five-star cornerback commit?  ...
ATHENS, GA
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, Tobe Awaka React to Win Over Georgia

Tennessee dominated Georgia on the basketball court Wednesday night in Knoxville as the fourth-ranked Vols cruised to a 70-41 win over the Bulldogs. The Vols boasted strong defense on Wednesday, forcing 20 turnovers and turning that into 25 points. While Tennessee did start slow out of the gates, the Vols picked things up within minutes and never looked back.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WGAU

Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy