Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Related
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
dawgnation.com
After the events of this past week, Georgia football 2020 signees will clearly carry wide receiver room
A week ago, the Georgia wide receiver room seemed positioned to be in a really strong spot. Ladd McConkey announced that he would be returning to Georgia for another season, giving Georgia its top statistical wide receiver from the 2022 season. But since then, we’ve once again seen the Georgia...
Red and Black
Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects
2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: No. 4 Tennessee Bludgeons Georgia
Tennessee basketball bullied and bludgeoned Georgia’s offense for the final 30 minutes of the Vols’ win over Georgia Wednesday night. In other words, it was just another night for Tennessee basketball. After an average opening 10 minutes, the Vols stepped on the gas and outlasted Georgia, 70-41. Here’s...
Red and Black
Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships
Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
BREAKING: Nation's No. 1 Corner Sets Commitment Date
One of the nation's premier cornerbacks Ellis Robinson IV has announced via his social media that he will be making his commitment decision on February 1st, in just 9 days. So, with a final five of Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami, where will the five-star cornerback commit? ...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, Tobe Awaka React to Win Over Georgia
Tennessee dominated Georgia on the basketball court Wednesday night in Knoxville as the fourth-ranked Vols cruised to a 70-41 win over the Bulldogs. The Vols boasted strong defense on Wednesday, forcing 20 turnovers and turning that into 25 points. While Tennessee did start slow out of the gates, the Vols picked things up within minutes and never looked back.
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
wgac.com
University of Georgia To Play Georgia Southern At SRP Park In March
College Baseball is coming back to SRP Park. Georgia will play Georgia Southern on Tuesday, March 7th for the first SRP Park College Showcase of the year. The University of Georgia will be the home team with first pitch is slated for 6:35PM. Gates will open at 5:00PM. “This event...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens
State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
Convicted felon faces drug, firearms charges after high-speed chase on I-85, report says
A Clarkston man is facing multiple charges after he led a deputy on a high-speed chase, according to a report. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, a Coweta County deputy was watching traffic near mile marker 40 of Interstate 85 when he saw a vehicle flashing its lights. At 2:44 p.m., the...
Comments / 0