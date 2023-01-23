Read full article on original website
Paramount’s Strategy Chief Says Partnerships Helped Fast-Track Its Streaming Business
“We’re really ambitious and creative in our approach,” Jeff Shultz tells TheWrap. Paramount’s been an upstart in streaming, but its paid Paramount+ and free ad-supported service Pluto TV have seen outsized success against larger competitors. And one way it has been able to close the time gap have been its partnerships, which gets more eyes on its shows.
BuzzFeed Stock Jumps 50% on a Report of a Content Deal With Meta
Shares of BuzzFeed leaped Thursday after a report revealed the struggling news outlet is getting paid millions to provide content to Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. The beaten-down stock added 42 cents, to $1.37, a leap of over 44%, after earlier trading as high as $1.53. Never high-value since the company’s public debut in 2021 through a SPAC deal, BuzzFeed shares dropped below $2 in June and have topped that mark just a handful of times since then.
Dotdash Meredith to Lay Off 7% of Workforce
The digital publishing company’s portfolio includes Entertainment Weekly and will affect 274 staffers. Dotdash Meredith is the latest media and tech company to announce layoffs, and the action will affect all parts of its operations. On Thursday, a layoff memo sent out by CEO Neil Vogel and reviewed by...
Charter Communications Misses Q4 Earnings as Pay-TV Subscriptions Drop
Charter Communications missed Wall Street earnings expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Friday, reporting net income of $1.2 billion, or $7.69 per diluted share, as its pay-TV business continued to decline. Total revenue for the quarter grew 3.5% year over year to $13.7 billion, driven by growth in...
NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell Says Comcast Is Always Eyeing ‘Bolt-on Acquisitions’
As speculation swirls among Wall Street investors of potential M&A activity in the entertainment industry, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said Comcast is always keeping an eye out for “bolt-on acquisitions” that bolster its business. “We bought DreamWorks [Animation]…and it has been paying off steadily since our acquisition. Just...
Twitter Co-Founder Biz Stone Joins Board of Swedish Audiovisual Startup Chroma
The co-founder of Twitter and Medium has joined the board of Chroma, a startup developing audiovisual entertainment tailored for mobile devices. Biz Stone was an early angel investor in the Stockholm, Sweden-based firm alongside founders of Pinterest. The firm had raised $5.4 million in seed funding from venture capital firms and individual investors including Pinterest co-founders Evan Sharp and Ben Silbermann.
