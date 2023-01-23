ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest

Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
COHASSET, MA
iheart.com

What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?

A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Jewish Press

Macy’s to Close Stores in More Than a Dozen States

The iconic Macy’s Department Store chain is closing at least 33 stores beginning this month, impacting more than a dozen different states across the country, according to The US Sun and Yahoo!. The states affected by the closures include California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland,...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

SC Was Named the “Ninth Worst State To Live In” in 2022 – Here’s Why

SC was named the "ninth worst state to live in" in America - here's why!Photo byUnsplash, Clint Patterson. There is certainly a lot to be proud of when it comes to the state of South Carolina. There is a lot of history in the state, many towns and cities in the state have garnered national attention for a plethora of reasons, and many people love the "slow pace" lifestyle. However, not everyone feels the same way about "The Palmetto State" - as a matter of fact, a major national publication named it "one of the worst states to live in"! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication named SC the worst place to live as well as why.
digg.com

The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped

From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBEC AM

Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OutThere Colorado

One of 'best places for retirement' is in Colorado, says Forbes

Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
COLORADO STATE

