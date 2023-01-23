Read full article on original website
Related
Americans are still moving to Florida. They might regret it.
Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022. But some newcomers might not stay in the Sunshine State for long.
STUDY: Where you live affects your life expectancy
Did you know the average life expectancy in the United States is 79.11 years?
Blood and knife found in basement of missing Massachusetts mother’s home after husband’s arrest
Traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of the missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, whose husband has been arrested for allegedly hindering the police investigation.Prosecutors claim that Brian Walshe allegedly bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.Mr Walshe, who has previously been convicted of selling fake Andy Warhol artwork on eBay, was arrested on Sunday and appeared handcuffed in court on Monday charged with misleading a police investigation.Prosecutors told Judge Mark Coven in Quincy District Court that the knife found by police...
iheart.com
What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?
A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
Study claims wealthy blue state is America's most affordable, beating states thousands are moving to
WalletHub released their 2023 analysis: "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family" and determined that affluent blue states were the most affordable for families
This Texas Building Was Just Named One Of The 'Ugliest' In the World
Buildworld compiled a list of the "ugliest" buildings in the world.
Best (& Worst) States to Retire In - 2023
New research reveals which states are the best (and worst) to retire in for 2023.
The Jewish Press
Macy’s to Close Stores in More Than a Dozen States
The iconic Macy’s Department Store chain is closing at least 33 stores beginning this month, impacting more than a dozen different states across the country, according to The US Sun and Yahoo!. The states affected by the closures include California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland,...
Woman found dead in New Hampshire over 50 years ago identified; authorities now looking for her killer
Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe...
Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US, report shows
A data report from Instacart shows that Nevadans are buying the 4th most expensive eggs across the US.
SC Was Named the “Ninth Worst State To Live In” in 2022 – Here’s Why
SC was named the "ninth worst state to live in" in America - here's why!Photo byUnsplash, Clint Patterson. There is certainly a lot to be proud of when it comes to the state of South Carolina. There is a lot of history in the state, many towns and cities in the state have garnered national attention for a plethora of reasons, and many people love the "slow pace" lifestyle. However, not everyone feels the same way about "The Palmetto State" - as a matter of fact, a major national publication named it "one of the worst states to live in"! In this article, we will take a look at which national publication named SC the worst place to live as well as why.
digg.com
The Best American Cities To Retire In, Mapped
From cities with better financial safety nets to ones with a better life expectancy, here's a ranking of America's biggest metro areas as potential retirement destinations. Using various quality of life metrics, like crime stats, life expectancy, retirement incomes, weather conditions, rents, public infrastructure and more, StorageCafe analyzed the 100 biggest metro areas in the US to determine which ones were the best for prospective retirees.
Only One New England State Ranked in National Study: Best State to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This is likely a question you probably have asked yourself at least once. It is critical to plan retirement to make sure you can achieve whatever it is that retirement has in store for you.
Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
New York, California suffer biggest blow as more Americans flee to low-tax states
More Americans migrated to lower-tax, predominantly Republican-led states in 2022, with Texas and Florida seeing the biggest population growth last year.
One of 'best places for retirement' is in Colorado, says Forbes
Forbes recently published a list of the best American cities for retirement and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Published four months ago, the selection process considered several aspects of life, including local arts and culture, fine dining, lifelong learning opportunities, outdoor activities, volunteering opportunities, and more. The only Colorado spot to be included on the unranked list of 25 places was Boulder, known for being a place where big city appeal and mountain life meet.
New study lists Arkansas, Oklahoma among worst states to retire
If you're looking to settle down in Arkansas or Oklahoma, you may want to look elsewhere as both states were listed among the bottom 10 U.S. states to retire in a new study.
Is Pennsylvania one of the best states to retire? A study found out
Several Pennsylvania cities were found last year to be among the best places to retire. Unsurprisingly, a recent study has deemed the state on the whole as one of the best for retirement, too. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania metro area among U.S.’s best for retirement: study. Researchers at WalletHub recently...
Yes, Minnesota is a Fast Talking State! But is it the Fastest?
As long as I live I don't think I'll ever forget the conversation my mom (From Minnesota) had with her cousin Ida (from Georgia), when I was about 10 years old. It was just a general conversation of catching up on what was going on with my grandparents and when my mom paused for a breath, I heard mom's cousin drawl;
Comments / 0