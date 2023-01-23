Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never KnewTed RiversDetroit, MI
Michigan witness describes diamond-shaped object as it glides overheadRoger MarshMichigan State
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
NBA Analysis Network
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) back for Bucks, Bobby Portis on bench Monday
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. Antetokounmpo is back in action after missing five games with a sore left knee. He is replacing Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. Giannis has the highest salary on Monday at $11,400...
FastBreak on FanNation
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
Report: Bucks F Bobby Portis out with MCL sprain
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis has an MCL sprain in his right knee, ESPN reported Wednesday. There is no timeline
WausauPilot
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
MLive.com
Pistons’ Jalen Duren approaches Greg Monroe’s franchise rookie record
DETROIT -- Monday night was a mixed bag of highs and lows for the Detroit Pistons. Despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on a night where the franchise honored of its greatest big men, the late Bob Lanier, Pistons center Jalen Duren was one of the lone bright spots. In...
MLive.com
Pistons injury update: Marvin Bagley III participating in drills
DETROIT -- It appears things could be on the upswing for the Detroit Pistons in the injury department. Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III was visible after Wednesday’s practice, working on several drills with members of the Pistons’ staff. Bagley has been out of the Pistons’ lineup since fracturing...
MLive.com
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Bet $5, Win $150 for January 2023
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. January is always a great month for sports betting, with the NFL playoffs in full swing, the NBA and NHL seasons well underway,...
MLive.com
How to Watch the San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (1/24/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a couple of days off, the Detroit Red Wings will look to get back in the win column Tuesday night against a team that has been struggling for most of the season, as the San Jose Sharks come to town. The gap between the Red Wings and a playoff...
MLive.com
Pistons’ slow start leads to 150-130 blowout loss to Bucks
DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons aimed to snap a three-game losing streak when they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. There was one problem with that plan, however. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo returned after missing five games and imposed his will on the Pistons. The former two-time NBA MVP scored 20 of 29 points in the first quarter, leading the Bucks to a 150-130 victory.
MLive.com
Pistons’ Dwane Casey is being ‘cautious’ with Isaiah Stewart after recent injury
DETROIT -- Around this time of the NBA season, all teams are dealing with a fair share of roster injuries. Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey is very aware of it. After all, injuries have impacted the growth and development of his current unit. Cade Cunningham only played 12 games due...
MLive.com
What is the future of Jeff Okudah in Detroit?
ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah flew from Michigan to Texas to Georgia to California to seek out the best treatments for his ruptured Achilles. And when he found an alternative treatment available in Canada, well, he went north of the border too. When it came to the rehabilitation of Jeff Okudah, the Detroit Lions cornerback spared nothing.
CBS Sports
Pistons vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.65 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-25 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions 2022 review: The future looks bright at safety, but uncertain at cornerback
Now that the Detroit Lions have wrapped up the 2022 season, MLive is handing out reviews for each of the team’s position groups. Today: Defensive backs. Previously: Offensive line | Running backs | Wide receivers | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Defensive line. DEFENSIVE BACKS. Starters: CB Jeff Okudah,...
MLive.com
Lions’ Hutchinson, Johnson up for NFL awards; Campbell not a COY finalist
ALLEN PARK -- It’s going to be hard to beat out Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner for defensive rookie of the year. The Detroit native is such a heavy favorite that sportsbooks stopped taking bets for a while. But then Hutchinson was named rookie of the month for November. Then...
Comments / 0