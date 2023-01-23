The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.65 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-25 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO