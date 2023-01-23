Read full article on original website
How home prices are expected to shift in over 300 housing markets, according to updated forecasts from Zillow and Moody’s
Economists are divided as to whether the housing correction is simply a minor setback for home price growth or the early innings of a sharper correction.
Existing home sales plunged in December to lowest level since 2010
US existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. That marked the 11th straight monthly decline in sales, the longest such stretch since 1999. Sales dropped in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the West. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast home sales falling to a rate of 3.96 million units. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of US housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December. They...
Renters may finally get some relief from runaway rental prices in 2023
Renters this year may not have to endure the kind of sticker stock they faced during the last two. While there’s no consensus on what rents will do exactly in 2023 — go up a little, go down a little, or stay flat, according to three forecasts — what’s clear is they are expected to return to more normal growth patterns, instead of the unsustainable, record rates seen in 2021 and 2022.
Credit Suisse Expects Xerox To Benefit From Backlog In Q4; Predicts Minimal Opportunity In 2023
Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross reiterated an Underperform rating on the shares of Xerox Holdings Corp XRX with a price target of $10. The company is scheduled to report 4Q22 results before the market on Jan. 26, 2023. The analyst believes Xerox was able to reduce some of its backlog...
Nasdaq Falls 50 Points; eHealth Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 50 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.12% to 33,694.64 while the NASDAQ fell 0.44% to 11,284.18. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.22% to 4,008.11. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend...
HVS Hotel Industry Outlook 2023: Beyond the Recovery - By Anne R. Lloyd-Jones and McKenna Luke
After a full RevPAR recovery in 2022, recessionary concerns and the capital markets are causing headwinds for the industry. What can hoteliers expect in 2023 and beyond? This article presents our latest forecast and insights. Despite persistent high inflation, an active Fed, and accelerating recessionary concerns, the lodging industry sustained...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Gas prices in Florida jump to highest price since late November
Rising oil prices over the last week dragged with them the cost of gasoline in Florida. The average price per gallon increased by 15 cents, according to the weekly briefing from AAA The Auto Club Group. The average price was $3.41 a gallon, the highest of the year so far and the highest...
US prices drop for first time since May 2020 as inflation rate falls to 6.5%
Prices dropped in the US in December for the first time since May 2020, in an encouraging sign that the inflation crisis may be easing. According to the latest consumer price index (CPI) – which measures a broad range of goods and services – the cost of living dropped 0.1% in December compared with a rise of 0.1% in November. The annual rate of inflation fell to 6.5% from 7.1% in the previous month, the sixth straight month of yearly declines, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Investor Optimism Improves Ahead Of Key Inflation Data
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq recording gains for the fourth straight session. Investors are awaiting data on US consumer prices, due to be released today. Economists expect the CPI...
S&P 500 Snaps 3-Session Losing Streak, Market Volatility Decreases
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones snapping a three-day losing streak. The Dow and S&P 500, however, lost 2.7% and 0.66%, respectively last week, while the Nasdaq added 0.55%. The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to increase rates by 25 basis points...
Southwest Airlines, American Airlines See Gains; Financials Slip in Market Highlights
A roundup of the action in notable stocks of interest to readers of TheStreet.com.
Investor Optimism Improves As Dow Settles Slightly Higher
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed slight improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday with the Nasdaq settling lower for the second straight session as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares edged lower on Wednesday after the...
Mortgage demand jumps nearly 28% in one week, as interest rates drop to lowest point in months
Mortgage rates are at the lowest level since September, and that is bringing new demand into the mortgage market. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages decreased last week to 6.23% from 6.42%. Applications for a mortgage to purchase a home increased 25% week to week, but were...
French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027
Jan 23 (Reuters) - French artificial heart maker Carmat (ALCAR.PA) expects to break-even in 2027, it said on Monday, as it gradually resumes implants and faces strong demand in Europe ahead of its commercial launch in the United States.
Aviva keeps dividend, capital returns guidance after UK's December cold snap
LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva (AV.L) on Wednesday maintained its dividend guidance and capital returns outlook as it reported a positive end to trading for the year in its general insurance unit.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues
MILAN — The Ermenegildo Zegna Group closed 2022 with a 15.5 percent increase in revenues, although the Italian group was impacted by the COVID-19 restrictions in Greater China in the fourth quarter. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, Zegna preliminary and unaudited 2022 revenues amounted to 1.49 billion euros compared with the 1.29 billion euros in the previous year.More from WWDBackstage at Zegna Men's Fall 2023Zegna Men's Fall 2023Thom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023 Sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 407 million euros, inching down 0.5 percent compared with the same period in 2021. Excluding the Greater China region, group revenues...
Wizz Air sees strong summer, but more wary than rivals
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) is upbeat on summer demand for travel but more cautious than its competitors, forecasting a return to profit in its 2023-2024 financial year, helped by strong bookings, new capacity and the benefits of hedging fuel costs.
Red-hot rental market is cooling in a good sign for inflation
WASHINGTON — Renters are on track to get some relief in 2023 as a growing number of indicators suggest the red-hot rental market has started to cool, a shift that could also help bring down decades-high inflation that has been pushing interest rates higher. Surging rental costs have been...
