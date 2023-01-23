Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching After Witness Photographs Their Vehicle Fleeing from Scene of the Crime
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 24, 2023: An alert Port St. Lucie resident who snapped a picture of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime led to the arrest of two suspects in a purse snatching. It happened last Friday evening in the parking lot of the Eastport...
margatetalk.com
“Just Take Me to Jail”: Routine Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Man with Loaded AR-15
A routine stop by a Margate police officer led to the arrest of a man driving with fraudulent tags and possessing a loaded AR-15 he claimed did not belong to him. On January 23, Davian Oates, 30, Oakland Park, was arrested and charged with second-degree felony possession of a short-barreled firearm and five additional charges of operating an unregistered vehicle with fraudulent registration.
wqcs.org
3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged
Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
wqcs.org
$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen
Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
NBC Miami
Suspect Shocked While Vandalizing Electrical Equipment in Fort Lauderdale: Police
A suspect who was vandalizing electrical equipment in Fort Lauderdale had to be hospitalized after he was shocked Sunday evening, officials said. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded after a caller said the suspect...
wflx.com
Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck
A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays. Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
cw34.com
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
Was police pursuit prior to fatal crash justified? Riviera Beach reports disagree
RIVIERA BEACH — A city administrator is reviewing the actions of a Riviera Beach police sergeant involved in a deadly vehicle pursuit after two internal reviews reached different conclusions about whether she broke department rules. An internal affairs investigation found that Sgt. Tabitha Smith violated city policies during a...
cw34.com
Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities
A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
WPBF News 25
Officials find nothing after bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat led to the temporary closure of half of Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday night. Investigators said an exhaustive search turned up no evidence of any explosives. Passengers said they were in Concourse C around 5 p.m. when deputies with the Palm...
cw34.com
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
