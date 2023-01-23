Elon Musk’s Twitter has complied with an Indian government request to delete all links to a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to journalists and free speech advocates in the country. The first half of the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The series investigates the “persistent allegations” against Modi of fanning the flames of Hindu nationalism and prejudice against India’s large Muslim minority. In particular, the doc explores his role in the 2002 riots in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was chief minister at the time, which...

