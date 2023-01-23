Read full article on original website
BBC
Haiti profile - Media
Radio is Haiti's key news medium. The country has more than 400 radio and TV stations, but only half operate legally. Haiti's national radio and TV broadcaster RTNH is the primary state media outlet. Privately-owned media are heavily influenced by the interests of their owners, and tend to censor themselves.
San Diego Union-Tribune
BBC film on Indian PM Modi, 2002 riots draws government ire
Days after India banned a BBC documentary that examines Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots, authorities are scrambling to halt screenings of the program in colleges and universities and restricting clips of it on social media
BBC
South Korea media profile
TV is influential and the major terrestrial networks, including market leaders KBS and MBC, command the biggest audiences. Most South Koreans subscribe to digital cable, satellite or internet TV. South Korean TV soaps are popular across the region, including in China. They are part of the Korean Wave - the...
Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old
Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Here are the top 19 countries that aren't safe for US citizens to travel to, according to the US State Department
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
BBC
Eight-year-old Indian diamond heiress who became a nun
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi could have grown up to run a multi-million dollar diamond business. But the daughter of a wealthy Indian diamond merchant is now living a spartan life - dressed in coarse white saris, barefoot and going door-to-door to seek alms. Because last week, Devanshi, the elder of the...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
BBC
Warning that thousands of firms face collapse
There are growing fears that 2023 could see a wave of company collapses as the cost of living crisis continues. The number of firms on the brink of going bust jumped by more than a third at the end of last year, said insolvency firm Begbies Traynor. It expects this...
Elon Musk’s Twitter Caves to Political Pressure From Indian Government to Censor BBC Documentary
A documentary produced by the BBC viewed as critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scrubbed off Twitter and YouTube after India’s officials pushed the tech companies to take it down, according to reports. The documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” examines Modi’s part in a 2002 massacre in...
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
Elon Musk’s Twitter Bows to India Request to Censor Links to BBC’s Narendra Modi Doc
Elon Musk’s Twitter has complied with an Indian government request to delete all links to a BBC documentary critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to journalists and free speech advocates in the country. The first half of the two-part documentary India: The Modi Question aired on BBC Two on Jan. 17. The series investigates the “persistent allegations” against Modi of fanning the flames of Hindu nationalism and prejudice against India’s large Muslim minority. In particular, the doc explores his role in the 2002 riots in the western Indian state of Gujarat, where Modi was chief minister at the time, which...
Sand Hills Express
Can the U.S. catch up to China and Russia’s African outreach?
United Nations — The United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations is heading to Africa this week. She’ll be the second member of the Biden cabinet to visit this month as the administration seeks to demonstrate its commitment to addressing the myriad challenges facing the continent, from conflict to climate change.
Egypt's Sisi heads to India amid investment push
CAIRO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi begins a visit to India on Wednesday where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
