Monterey Park, CA

Malek Sherif

Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.

( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
TORRANCE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio

We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island

After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
AVALON, CA
foxla.com

Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal and alleged gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his Pasadena home by local police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, officials said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment

Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo

LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo. As the community grieves the deaths of 11 people murdered in the Monterey Park mass shooting, news broke this week that the Los Angeles County Probation Department had sold outdated and surplus firearms and ammunition through an online auction in the past, sparking outrage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver killed after colliding with concrete truck on freeway

WEST COVINA, Calif. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle fiery collision involving a semi-truck Wednesday in West Covina,. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. to the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway at Pacific Avenue where they found the semi and a white Honda near the freeway’s center divider and the Honda on fire, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

2023 homeless count begins in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year's count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

