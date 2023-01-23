Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
Lunar New Year shooting: Surveillance video shows man disarming Monterey Park mass shooting suspect
LOS ANGELES - Surveillance video from inside the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra shows the moments a man disarmed Huu Can Tran, the gunman suspected of killing eleven people during a mass shooting in Monterey Park during a Lunar New Year celebration. Video shows the 72-year-old gunman hiding in the...
Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 12, in Riverside County
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a girl who was walking home from her elementary school in Riverside County. The attempted kidnapping happened on Jan. 18 in the area of Dracaea Avenue and Graham Street around 1:20 p.m., said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, a 12-year-old girl, was […]
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 “It is with […]
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose after robbing someone and threatening to shoot them at a Walmart in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
Community deals with aftermath of Monterey Park shooting
The Monterey Park community and beyond continue to mourn the eleven lives taken too soon. FOX 11's Christina Pascucci is live with more.
Hemet PD: Monterey Park Shooting Suspect Alleged Poisoning Attempts by Family
The man identified as the gunman who killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a Monterey Park dance studio went to Hemet police in early January making a series of allegations against his family, including possible poisoning attempts, police said Monday. Huu Can Tran, 72, lived at a senior...
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.
( CNN ) - The individual accused of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday night has been positively identified as the man who was discovered dead inside a white cargo van during a standoff with police in Torrance, California. Huu Can Tran, 72, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference on Sunday.
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect in custody after standoff on Catalina Island
After an hours-long barricade situation Tuesday, an armed suspect on Catalina Island was taken into custody by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. The incident, located in the 300 block of Wrigley Terrace Road in Avalon, was reported at around 12:30 p.m., according to an...
Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting
PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal and alleged gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his Pasadena home by local police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, officials said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
More than $10,000 in stolen property recovered from Santa Ana riverbed encampment
Police in San Bernardino recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property and arrested three suspects last week in a transient encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed, officials announced Monday. Members of the department’s Southern District Resource Team had been investigating several recent commercial burglaries at businesses bordering the riverbed. On...
Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is in custody after allegedly beating up his girlfriend on the side of a freeway, then crashing his vehicle into… Read more "Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect Plows Camaro into Innocent Motorist"
Man surrenders in dump-truck rampage at estranged wife's South Los Angeles home
Authorities have arrested a suspect allegedly seen in a video crashing a dump truck into his estranged wife's home in South Los Angeles and smashing into parked cars on the street.
Monterey Park shooting: Shooting suspect was likely making his own silencers
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna detailed the weapons, ammunition and more recovered from the Hemet home of suspected shooting Huu Can Tran. Luna said there was evidence Tran may have been "manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors."
LA County probation office accused of selling weapons in online auction
The LA County probation department is accused of selling semi-automatic pistols in an online auction. The current administration says they had no idea these auctions were taking place and do not want them to continue.
LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo
LA Supervisors ban County departments from auctioning off old guns, ammo. As the community grieves the deaths of 11 people murdered in the Monterey Park mass shooting, news broke this week that the Los Angeles County Probation Department had sold outdated and surplus firearms and ammunition through an online auction in the past, sparking outrage.
Driver killed after colliding with concrete truck on freeway
WEST COVINA, Calif. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle fiery collision involving a semi-truck Wednesday in West Covina,. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 2:16 a.m. to the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway at Pacific Avenue where they found the semi and a white Honda near the freeway’s center divider and the Honda on fire, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball.
2023 homeless count begins in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, a point-in-time snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County that helps determine the distribution of funding and services to the unhoused, began Tuesday evening. This year's count could bear extra significance, given the priority that new Los Angeles...
