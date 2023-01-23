ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carriage company to offer free rides for locals

By Lindsay Miller
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local horse-drawn carriage company will offer free tours to Charleston-area residents on January 29.

Palmetto Carriage Works will host its annual ‘Locals Ride Free’ day on January 29.

The purpose of the day is to show appreciation for the community support the company has received during its 51 years in business.

Three-month long Gullah Geechee event coming to Georgetown Summer 2023

Charleston-area residents can enjoy a free carriage tour with proof of residency in Charleston, Berkeley, or Dorchester Counties.

“Locals Ride Free day is always a big success,” said Tommy Doyle, General Manager of Palmetto Carriage Works. “A lot of folks come out and bring their families for a carriage tour. It’s become an event that people really look forward to every year.”

Tours will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. from the Palmetto Carriage Works Big Red Barn located at 8 Guigard Street.

To reserve a spot, call 843-723-8145 or visit www.palmettocarriage.com .

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

