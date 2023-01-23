Read full article on original website
mainebiz.biz
Dead River acquires Belfast fuel oil distributor
Dead River Co., the largest heating fuel supplier in northern New England, has acquired Tidewater Oil Co., a Belfast-based distributor of fuel oil and propane. The transaction closed Dec. 7. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tidewater Oil was founded in 2006 by Matt Porter. The company offers fuel...
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
mainepublic.org
As Maine pursues housing projects for new immigrants, local groups call for more long term solutions
In a residential neighborhood at the former Naval Air Station in Brunswick, dump trucks and cement mixers lumbered across a construction site earlier this month, as workers prepared to pour a foundation for a 12-unit apartment building. The company running this project is Developers Collaborative, and the plan is to...
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Maine man sentenced in $322K pandemic loan fraud case
BANGOR, Maine — A Levant man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor for wire fraud and money laundering Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds. Craig C. Franck, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker to 33 months in...
WMTW
Wayfair closing location at Brunswick Landing
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Wayfair's customer service location in Brunswick will close at the end of May when the company's lease expires at Brunswick Landing in May. A statement provided by a Wayfair spokesperson says the facility closed its operations earlier this month. "This team has joined our virtual customer service team and is now working remotely," the statement reads.
Brunswick, Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
mainebiz.biz
Newsworthy people and performances from Jan. 23, 2023
Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution hired Gerard Morin as vice president, audit manager; Cathryn Clark as accounting manager; Brian Healey as information security specialist; Tabatha Moore and Erin Raychard as customer relationship officers; and Ellen Southworth as payroll and benefits specialist. Maine Crisp, a gluten free snack company in Winslow,...
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
wabi.tv
After possible Graham Lacher sighting in Gardiner area, volunteers bump up their efforts
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search continues for 38-year-old Graham Lacher. About eight months ago, Lacher walked away from Dorthea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. Over time, there have been reported sightings, but nothing that has lead to finding him. Family and friends have been helping with the search, putting...
New England Today
Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event
New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
The Christmas Eve mystery on the New England electric grid
The smokestack of the Wyman Station power plant in Yarmouth, as seen from Freeport. Photo by Annie Ropeik. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
wabi.tv
Maine lawmaker asked to resign after fraud indictment
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Maine state representative has been indicted for allegedly forging signatures to qualify for public funding for his campaign. Democrat Clint Collamore of Waldoboro faces 20 counts of forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Clean Elections Act. As...
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
Community opens new warming center in Bangor to help those experiencing homelessness
BANGOR, Maine — As homelessness is a major concern in many communities across the state, two volunteers in Bangor opened a new place for people to stay warm. Mel Coombs and Larry Keezer have been helping Bangor's homeless population for more than a decade through their street ministry, Jericho Road.
mainebiz.biz
Iconic retailer Lamey Wellehan ascends from basement warehouse with room to grow
Lamey Wellehan, a family-owned shoe retailer dating back to 1914, is moving its warehouse from a basement into a 10,201-square-foot industrial space that is larger, more efficient and offers room for the company to grow its shoe donation program. Lamey Wellehan leased the space, at 42 Aviation Drive in Auburn,...
Did You See Augusta, Maine Featured on Jeopardy Last Night? Here Was The Answer!
If you blinked you might have missed it, but Augusta, Maine was featured in a question, errr answer, last night on the hit TV game show, Jeopardy!!. I just happen to catch a post in my Facebook newsfeed from the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce about it and, lo and behold, the answer had everything to do with out local chamber.
wabi.tv
Former Brewer mayor voted party chair for Maine Democratic Party
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A former mayor from Brewer is the new party chair for the Maine Democratic Party. Bev Uhlenhake was unanimously voted to the position on Sunday. Uhlenhake has previously served as Party Vice Chair and Chair of the Party’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She previously...
wabi.tv
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
