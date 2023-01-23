Movie theater security guard accused of raping teen girl

Ocala, FL - Police have arrested a movie theater security guard who allegedly raped a teenager and threatened the victim with a gun.

Police arrested 31-year-old Augusta Williams last week for the January 14th attack that occured at the Hollywood 16 Theater in Ocala.

According to police, the victim went to the theater to watch a movie with a friend.

The friend's grandfather refused to give the victim a ride home, so she attempted to call her mother, but was unable to reach her.

Police say Williams, who was on duty as a security guard, offered to help the victim contact her mother and took her to an empty theater.

Inside the empty theater, Williams allegedly raped the victim behind a curtain and threatened her with a gun if she told anyone.

Police charged Williams with armed sexual battery on a victim younger than 18.